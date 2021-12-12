BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Texas-based tree care company, Arbor Care. This merger broadens SavATree's presence in Texas, serving customers throughout the Greater Houston Area and establishing SavATree's fourth office in the Lone Star State. Earlier this year SavATree merged with Preservation Tree with offices in Dallas, Fort-Worth and Anna, TX.
Since 1986, Arbor Care has been providing personalized and professional tree care to Southeast Texas. Founder of Arbor Care, John Dailey, and his son, Johnny Dailey, along with the rest of their dedicated team, will stay on with SavATree to ensure a seamless transition and ongoing quality service for their loyal customer base.
"Merging with SavATree means growth for our employees and endless opportunities for the business. We couldn't be more excited to come together under one canopy. Johnny and I feel that this greater support system is something that customers will truly benefit from, directly seeing and feeling the positive effects. This is still very much a family operated business, just with more extended family members now," said John Dailey.
"Arbor Care is the type of family business that you would hope to partner with, as they've been offering exceptional tree care services in the area for over 35 years. SavATree is thrilled to grow in the Houston market with the Dailey's local expertise. We're eager and ready to provide Arbor Care's customers with expanded service lines and science-backed treatment options," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
