BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Montana-based tree care company, Bozeman Tree, Lawn & Pest. This merger introduces SavATree's presence in the Montana market, serving customers throughout Gallatin County and the surrounding areas.
Since 2000, Bozeman Tree, Pest & Lawn has been delivering outstanding personalized care to its customers in Southwest Montana. Owner of Bozeman Tree, Lawn & Pest, Jeff Pfeil, along with his dedicated team, will stay on with SavATree to ensure a seamless transition for their loyal customer base.
"For me, the timing was finally right and the partnership with SavATree is a powerful transition for customers and team members. SavATree's eco-friendly approach and commitment to safety really aligns with the values and standards we've set at Bozeman Tree, Lawn & Pest. I know that my team will be taken care of and will have more opportunity for accelerated growth with SavATree's systems and support," said Jeff Pfeil.
"We are excited to partner with the first company to be TCIA accredited in Montana! Joining forces with Bozeman Tree, Lawn & Pest builds a stronger presence in the West, as this merger marks our first location in Montana. Their alliance with Yellowstone National Park is something that we're thrilled to be involved with," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com
