BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Oregon-based tree care company, Integrity Tree Care. This merger broadens SavATree's presence in the Beaver State, serving customers in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. The Portland office marks SavATree's second Oregon operation, as they currently have a branch in Hillsboro.
For nearly 20 years, Integrity Tree Care has been providing the highest level of attention and professionalism to their customers. Owner of Integrity Tree Care, John Eisenhower, along with his dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.
"My father joined forces with SavATree a few years back and has been extremely pleased with his transition and overall experience. So, when I was looking to merge my business, choosing to combine with SavATree was a no brainer. Besides having my father's stamp of approval, I knew that this was a good fit because of the alignment of customer satisfaction and quality between both companies," said John Eisenhower.
"We're delighted to partner with another member of the Eisenhower family! Every member of the Integrity Tree Care team is staying onboard, and we're excited to provide them with an opportunity for growth. We're looking forward to delivering a continuous high level of arbor care and expanded services to Integrity Tree's loyal customer base," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com.
Media Contact
