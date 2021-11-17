BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with New Hampshire-based tree care company, Urban Tree Service. This merger broadens SavATree's market in the New England area, serving customers throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Northeastern Massachusetts.
Since 1990, Urban Tree Service has been providing the highest level of attention and professionalism to their customers. President of Urban Tree Service, Ed Hopkins, along with his dedicated team, will stay on with SavATree as part of their ongoing and growing commitment to be the best "Tree Health Company" in New England.
"SavATree was the clear choice for passing the torch, as our company's core values mirror those of SavATree. We're confident that this merger will help our company grow, as well as bolster our employees' value. The combination of updated technology, comprehensive training and top of the line equipment will benefit our customers with enhanced quality and improved service," said Ed Hopkins.
"We are excited to partner with a company that has been named the #1 Tree Care Company in New England for four consecutive years! Joining forces with Urban Tree Service further assists us in building a strong base in the Northeast. This merger marks our sixth location in Massachusetts, our second site in New Hampshire and our first home in Maine," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com
Media Contact
Brittany Cavallo, SavATree, 9148643114, bcavallo@savatree.com
SOURCE SavATree