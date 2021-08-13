PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 19 - 20, 2021, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals's (iaedp™) International Chapter will present its annual Professional Training series for eating disorders treatment professionals abroad. International experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present virtually for two full days with focus on this year's theme, "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations."
The two-day training event will be hosted by the Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT. Registration will kick-off later in August.
"All attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation. This is training that only iaedp™ can provide, and it's important to us to let our international community know about the availability," said Blanche Williams, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation.
Learn more about the International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
The virtual international training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe. More information about all aspects of the iaedp™ can be found at iaedp.com. Registration information and more about speakers coming soon.
About iaedp™ Foundation
Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
