SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ancora Software, Inc. an industry leader in Intelligent Process automation is very happy to announce the addition of Saxon Business Systems, Inc. ("Saxon") and Zeno Office Solutions, Inc. ("Zeno") to our growing world class partner channel. Saxon and Zeno are subsidiaries of Xerox Business Solutions, Inc. and headquartered in Florida. The two companies have offices throughout Florida and combined have over 300 employees and more than 6,000 customers. Saxon and Zeno will be offering ancora Software's flagship product ancoraDocs.
Saxon and Zeno are focused on generating value for their clients by identifying operational inefficiencies and providing solutions through proprietary tools and best practices. Through their assessment process, they recommend and deploy sustainable solutions for optimizing business workflows. This detailed approach helps their customers manage information more efficiently, maximize profits, and focus on their other business priorities. As a valued business partner to companies ranging from small business to Fortune 500, Saxon and Zeno have scalable technology solutions that meet their customers objectives. As part of Xerox Business Solutions, Inc. nationwide family of companies, they can leverage Xerox's nationwide distribution and support.
ancoraDocs is available either on premise or as a true multi-tenant cloud service hosted by ancora on Microsoft Azure. It can also be deployed as a hybrid solution, utilizing zero footprint browser-based clients. "ancoraDocs is designed to bring simplicity to a market where applications have historically been complex and overpriced, as well as difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software. "Utilizing our patented machine learning algorithms ancoraDocs can be deployed in a matter of hours or days, not the weeks or months you often see with traditional capture. This helps users start realizing their benefits sooner and produces a faster time to ROI. In addition, it opens the market to SMB organizations, which have historically not been able to take advantage of automated document capture due to the significant costs of getting started."
"We are very happy to be adding Saxon and Zeno to our Strategic Partner Channel," said Nick Bova, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ancora. "Their extensive experience in process automation and their assessment processes to understand their customer pain points makes them the perfect partner for ancora," added Bova. "This experience has already led to their first two ancoraDocs customers with several more in the pipeline."
"We have been extremely impressed with the simplicity of the solution and the work ethic of the ancora team. Previous solutions were complicated to configure and manage. ancora changes the game," said Doug Mackle, Vice President of Professional Services at Saxon and Zeno.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. ancoraDocs, our flagship product, was developed to bring simplicity to a technology that historically has been complex, over-priced, and difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain. Our Business Process Automation solutions with patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help companies eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, manual filing, etc. Businesses using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over valuable critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and the UK.
For more information about ancora Software Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
About Saxon and Zeno
We are leading providers of business technology solutions. We grow organically and through acquisitions, operating under a decentralized structure, maintaining local management and local culture.
For more information visit http://www.xeroxbusinesssolutions.com
