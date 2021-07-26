DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

  • Net income of $3.8 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.52 or a 10.6 percent increase
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") impairment of $0.1 million was $3.84 million, with EPS of $0.53
  • Mortgage origination volume of $164.9 million, reflects a decrease of $58.8 million, or 26.3 percent

Six months ended June 30, 2021, highlights over prior-year six months include:

  • Net income of $10.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.49, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.56 per share or a 166.1 percent increase
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR activity and merger costs of $8.8 million, up $0.9 million or 10.9 percent
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21, up $0.18 per share or 17.5 percent

Second quarter 2021 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of $34.8 million, decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4 percent from the prior year
  • Deposits grew by $100.4 million, or 10.1 percent to $1.09 billion at quarter end
  • Mortgage origination volume of $689.9 million; servicing portfolio of $1.32 billion, which is up $1.2 million, or 4.9 percent

 



















Highlights

Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Jun. 2021

Jun. 2020

% Change





Jun. 2021

Jun. 2020

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      15,694

$      17,487

-10.3%





$      36,241

$      28,196

28.5%

Interest income 

10,163

10,595

-4.1%





20,868

21,239

-1.7%

Interest expense

1,006

1,723

-41.6%





2,086

3,819

-45.4%

Net interest income 

9,157

8,872

3.2%





18,782

17,420

7.8%

Provision for loan losses

-

1,300

-100.0%





750

1,900

-60.5%

Noninterest income

6,537

8,615

-24.1%





17,459

10,776

62.0%

Noninterest expense

11,076

11,662

-5.0%





21,985

21,068

4.4%

Net income 

3,761

3,655

2.9%





10,842

4,336

150.0%

Earnings per diluted share

0.52

0.47

10.6%





1.49

0.56

166.1%

Return on average assets

1.13%

1.25%

-9.6%





1.66%

0.78%

112.8%

Return on average equity

10.42%

10.31%

1.1%





15.09%

6.22%

142.6%



















Non-GAAP Measures

















Adjusted net income

$        3,840

$        5,495

-30.1%





$        8,783

$        7,923

10.9%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.53

0.71

-25.4%





1.21

1.03

17.5%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.16%

1.88%

-38.3%





1.50%

1.42%

6.3%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

4,717

8,154

-42.1%





10,900

11,669

-6.6%

"We began to see some return to normalcy in our second quarter results" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "We achieved month over month loan growth in May and June and despite market headwinds, our mortgage team originated nearly $165 million in volume this quarter.  We also successfully completed a debt raise in the quarter, which will serve us well as we look to grow our Company in the coming years."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 10.3 percent from the second quarter of 2020, and down 23.6 percent from the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was up from the year-ago quarter by 3.2 percent, but down 4.9 percent from the linked quarter. 
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from both year-ago and linked quarters by 38 and 27 basis points, respectively, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal and PPP forgiveness slowed.  
  • Noninterest income was down 24 and 40 percent from the year ago and linked quarters, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and no OMSR recapture.       

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2021 were $164.9 million, down $58.8 million, or 26.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $119.1 million, down $85.6 million, or 41.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  For the first six months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $320.7 million, of which $143.1 million (44 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $92.3 million was external refinance (29 percent), and the remaining $85.3 million (27 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2021 was a negative $0.1 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.  For the first six months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $2.6 million compared to impairment of $3.3 million for the prior year six months.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.3 million.  The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2021, was $1.32 billion, up $0.06 billion, or 4.9 percent, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2020.  

Mr. Klein noted, "The slowdown in refinance transactions and the lower levels of housing inventory were headwinds in the quarter, but we are pleased with the relationships we have built that allow us to continue to increase the number of households serviced.  We continue to expand and add resources to this business line and it continues to provide great revenue diversity."

Mortgage Banking











($ in thousands)

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mortgage originations

$     164,883

$     155,836

$     168,997

$     200,158

$     223,671

Mortgage sales

119,064

136,708

143,151

166,201

204,628

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,323,804

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

Mortgage servicing rights

10,678

10,490

7,759

8,535

8,168

























Mortgage servicing revenue











Loan servicing fees

830

859

857

813

782

OMSR amortization

(948)

(1,187)

(1,283)

(1,308)

(1,574)

Net administrative fees

(118)

(328)

(426)

(495)

(792)

OMSR valuation adjustment

(99)

2,706

(611)

326

(1,088)

Net loan servicing fees

(217)

2,378

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

Gain on sale of mortgages

4,255

5,859

7,197

8,085

8,119

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         4,038

$         8,237

$         6,160

$         7,916

$         6,239

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down from the prior year and the linked quarter by 24 and 40 percent, respectively.  Gain on sale yields on mortgage loan sales were down 40 basis points from the prior year and the total dollars of sales were down nearly $86 million.  Wealth management revenue was up over 23 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector.  Reflective of the continued strength in the mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.1 million was down $0.6 million compared to the prior year or 5.0 percent.  Lower mortgage volume and timing of technology initiatives have resulted in lower operating expenses.

Mr. Klein stated, "The wealth management business line has grown nicely year over year and it demonstrates the full slate of products we can provide to both our retail and business clients.  The Peak Title partnership is growing each quarter and will continue to provide additional points of entry to new markets."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 









($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Noninterest Income (NII)

$         6,537

$       10,922

$         8,902

$       10,418

$         8,615

NII / Total Revenue

41.7%

53.2%

49.0%

52.9%

49.3%

NII / Average Assets

2.0%

3.4%

2.9%

3.4%

3.0%

Total Revenue Growth

-10.3%

91.9%

24.7%

36.4%

39.6%













Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       11,076

$       10,909

$       10,684

$       11,335

$       11,662

Efficiency Ratio

70.5%

53.0%

58.8%

57.5%

66.7%

NIE / Average Assets

3.3%

3.4%

3.5%

3.7%

4.0%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.4%

0.0%

-0.6%

-0.3%

-1.0%

Total Expense Growth

-5.0%

16.0%

5.0%

19.3%

28.0%

Operating Leverage

-2.1

5.7

4.9

1.9

1.4

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion, or 9.1 percent, from the year ago quarter due to higher liquidity levels and PPP activity.  Total shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 4.4 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.0 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $850.5 million at June 30, 2021, down $51.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from June 30, 2020.  Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were down just $3.0 million, or 0.4 percent.

The investment portfolio of $217.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 16.5 percent of assets at June 30, 2021, and was up 99.0 percent from the year-ago period.  Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at June 30, 2021, increased by $0.1 billion, or 10.1 percent, since June 30, 2020.  Growth from the prior year included $44.4 million in checking and $56.0 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Positive loan growth from the linked quarter was welcomed and we feel good about the loan pipelines in all of our markets.  Our focus on Private Client residential real estate has provided a good lift in not only balances but has allowed us to expand our relationships with high end clients that have high potential to utilize multiple services.  Asset quality metrics have continued to improve and we are pleased that all COVID deferrals are now back to full paying status."

Loan Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Annual Growth

Commercial

$       149,998

$       179,157

$       203,256

$       216,667

$       222,108

$        (72,110)

% of Total

17.6%

21.1%

23.3%

24.5%

24.6%

-32.5%

Commercial RE

389,287

385,403

370,984

371,947

375,450

13,837

% of Total

45.8%

45.4%

42.5%

42.0%

41.6%

3.7%

Agriculture

50,895

48,405

55,251

57,420

58,817

(7,922)

% of Total

6.0%

5.7%

6.3%

6.5%

6.5%

-13.5%

Residential RE

203,294

176,998

182,076

178,393

184,684

18,610

% of Total

23.9%

20.9%

20.9%

20.1%

20.6%

10.1%

Consumer & Other

57,039

58,213

61,156

61,423

60,489

(3,450)

% of Total

6.7%

6.9%

7.0%

6.9%

6.7%

-5.7%

Total Loans

$       850,513

$       848,176

$       872,723

$       885,850

$       901,548

$        (51,035)

Total Growth Percentage











-5.7%





























Deposit Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Annual Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       240,572

$       273,026

$       251,649

$       225,003

$       229,042

$         11,530

% of Total

22.0%

24.4%

24.0%

22.2%

23.1%

5.0%

Interest DDA

187,023

191,593

176,785

164,248

154,143

32,880

% of Total

17.1%

17.1%

16.9%

16.2%

15.6%

21.3%

Savings

235,231

218,260

174,864

169,474

161,182

74,049

% of Total

21.6%

19.5%

16.7%

16.7%

16.2%

45.9%

Money Market

255,512

249,088

216,164

204,862

189,380

66,132

% of Total

23.4%

22.2%

20.6%

20.2%

19.1%

34.9%

Time Deposits

172,696

188,229

229,549

250,428

256,840

(84,144)

% of Total

15.8%

16.8%

21.9%

24.7%

25.9%

-32.8%

Total Deposits

$    1,091,034

$    1,120,196

$    1,049,011

$    1,014,015

$       990,587

$       100,447

Total Growth Percentage











10.1%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, down $1.7 million or 22.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.  The Company took $0.02 million in charge-offs in the quarter and believes that further pressure on the portfolio due to the COVID-19 impact is unknown, but impact is currently minimal.  The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 304 percent at June 30, 2021, up from 136 percent at June 30, 2020.  As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no remaining COVID related forbearances in place. 

Nonperforming Assets











Annual Change



($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020



Commercial & Agriculture

$             375

$             615

$             902

$          1,140

$          1,204

$            (829)



% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.19%

0.27%

0.35%

0.42%

0.43%

-68.9%



Commercial RE 

1,026

2,402

2,412

2,475

2,484

(1,458)



% of Total CRE loans

0.26%

0.62%

0.65%

0.67%

0.66%

-58.7%



Residential RE

1,751

2,138

2,704

2,481

2,538

(787)



% of Total Res. RE loans

0.86%

1.21%

1.49%

1.39%

1.37%

-31.0%



Consumer & Other

463

480

408

313

308

155



% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.81%

0.82%

0.67%

0.51%

0.51%

50.3%



Total Nonaccruing Loans 

3,615

5,635

6,426

6,409

6,534

(2,919)



% of Total loans

0.43%

0.66%

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

-44.7%



Accruing Restructured Loans

758

794

810

789

804

(46)



Total Change (%)











-5.7%



Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

4,373

6,429

7,236

7,198

7,338

(2,965)



% of Total loans

0.51%

0.76%

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

-40.4%



Foreclosed Assets

1,603

43

23

76

382

1,221



Total Change (%)











319.6%



Total Nonperforming Assets

$          5,976

$          6,472

$          7,259

$          7,274

$          7,720

$         (1,744)



% of Total assets

0.46%

0.49%

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

-22.6%



Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on July 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

 





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)







































June



March



December



September



June







($ in thousands)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





























ASSETS























Cash and due from banks



$     154,993



$     206,036



$     140,690



$       94,641



$       85,661



Interest bearing time deposits



2,906



3,562



5,823



8,956



10,542



Available-for-sale securities



211,756



177,918



149,406



130,315



104,289



Loans held for sale



8,731



8,689



7,234



13,943



13,742



Loans, net of unearned income



850,513



848,176



872,723



885,850



901,548



Allowance for loan losses



(13,306)



(13,326)



(12,574)



(11,793)



(10,013)



Premises and equipment, net



24,343



23,233



23,557



23,785



23,662



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost



5,303



5,303



5,303



5,303



4,837



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net



1,603



43



23



76



382



Interest receivable



3,000



3,371



3,799



4,159



4,272



Goodwill



22,091



22,091



22,091



22,091



22,117



Cash value of life insurance



17,721



17,651



17,530



17,453



17,375



Mortgage servicing rights



10,678



10,490



7,759



8,535



8,168



Other assets



12,175



12,630



14,475



14,927



16,354



































Total assets



$  1,312,507



$  1,325,867



$  1,257,839



$  1,218,241



$  1,202,936





















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Deposits

























Non interest bearing demand



$     240,572



$     273,026



$     251,649



$     225,003



$     229,042





Interest bearing demand



187,023



191,593



176,785



164,248



154,143





Savings



235,231



218,260



174,864



169,474



161,182





Money market



255,512



249,088



216,164



204,862



189,380





Time deposits



172,696



188,229



229,549



250,428



256,840



































Total deposits



1,091,034



1,120,196



1,049,011



1,014,015



990,587































Short-term borrowings



25,096



24,321



20,189



20,710



23,826



Federal Home Loan Bank advances



5,500



8,000



8,000



8,000



13,000



Trust preferred securities



10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



Subordinated debt net of issuance costs



19,522



-



-



-



-



Interest payable



417



489



616



946



929



Other liabilities



16,611



18,585



26,790



22,913



26,403



































Total liabilities



1,168,490



1,181,901



1,114,916



1,076,894



1,065,055































Shareholders' Equity

























Common stock



54,463



54,463



54,463



54,463



54,463





Additional paid-in capital



14,906



14,755



14,845



14,782



14,780





Retained earnings



93,851



90,883



84,578



80,012



75,526





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

499



(457)



2,210



2,221



2,320





Treasury stock



(19,702)



(15,678)



(13,173)



(10,131)



(9,208)



































Total shareholders' equity



144,017



143,966



142,923



141,347



137,881



































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$  1,312,507



$  1,325,867



$  1,257,839



$  1,218,241



$  1,202,936

 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)





































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended













































June



March



December



September



June





June



June

Interest income





2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





2021



2020



Loans

































  Taxable 



$        9,196



$        9,926



$        9,816



$     10,179



$        9,945





$     19,122



$     19,740



  Tax exempt



47



48



54



47



59





95



138



Securities

































  Taxable 



835



643



632



494



510





1,478



1,202



  Tax exempt



85



88



87



87



81





173



159









































Total interest income



10,163



10,705



10,589



10,807



10,595





20,868



21,239





































Interest expense



































Deposits



818



962



1,218



1,423



1,549





1,780



3,429



Repurchase agreements & other



12



11



10



12



20





23



48



Federal Home Loan Bank advances



51



56



58



59



92





107



192



Trust preferred securities



50



51



52



54



62





101



150



Subordinated debt



75



-



-



-



-





75



-









































Total interest expense



1,006



1,080



1,338



1,548



1,723





2,086



3,819









































































Net interest income



9,157



9,625



9,251



9,259



8,872





18,782



17,420







































Provision for loan losses 



-



750



800



1,800



1,300





750



1,900





































Net interest income after provision































  for loan losses





9,157



8,875



8,451



7,459



7,572





18,032



15,520





































Noninterest income



































Wealth management fees



955



912



863



839



775





1,867



1,543



Customer service fees



820



758



728



730



667





1,578



1,349



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR



4,255



5,859



7,197



8,085



8,119





10,114



10,068



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net



(217)



2,378



(1,037)



(169)



(1,880)





2,161



(3,932)



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans



45



17



123



119



107





62



211



Title insurance revenue



532



521



522



517



609





1,053



874



Gain (loss) on sale of assets



2



(2)



181



(52)



(80)





-



(126)



Other



145



479



325



349



298





624



789









































Total noninterest income



6,537



10,922



8,902



10,418



8,615





17,459



10,776





































Noninterest expense

































Salaries and employee benefits



6,881



6,620



6,556



6,995



6,419





13,501



11,846



Net occupancy expense



748



740



782



736



675





1,488



1,373



Equipment expense



778



732



818



888



780





1,510



1,480



Data processing fees



653



534



633



586



1,288





1,187



1,836



Professional fees



574



764



631



695



1,224





1,338



1,981



Marketing expense



220



135



172



137



141





355



349



Telephone and communication expense

139



154



156



142



122





293



237



Postage and delivery expense



97



111



108



96



96





208



211



State, local and other taxes



278



323



299



331



262





601



516



Employee expense



161



153



103



155



93





314



277



Other expenses



547



643



426



574



562





1,190



962









































Total noninterest expense



11,076



10,909



10,684



11,335



11,662





21,985



21,068









































































Income before income tax expense



4,618



8,888



6,669



6,542



4,525





13,506



5,228







































Income tax expense



857



1,807



1,311



1,292



870





2,664



892





































Net income available to common shareholders



$        3,761



$        7,081



$        5,358



$        5,250



$        3,655





$     10,842



$        4,336





































Common share data:

































Basic earnings per common share



$          0.53



$          0.97



$          0.71



$          0.69



$          0.47





$          1.50



$          0.56







































Diluted earnings per common share



$          0.52



$          0.97



$          0.71



$          0.69



$          0.47





$          1.49



$          0.56





































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):

































Basic:



7,148



7,317



7,487



7,607



7,708





7,232



7,750



Diluted: 



7,200



7,335



7,487



7,607



7,708





7,256



7,750

 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



































June



March



December



September



June



June



June

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020



2021



2020































   Net interest income 



$        9,157



$        9,625



$        9,251



$        9,259



$        8,872



$       18,782



$       17,420

         Tax-equivalent adjustment



35



36



37



36



37



71



79

   Tax-equivalent net interest income 



9,192



9,661



9,288



9,295



8,909



18,853



17,499

   Provision for loan loss 



-



750



800



1,800



1,300



750



1,900

   Noninterest income



6,537



10,922



8,902



10,418



8,615



17,459



10,776

   Total operating revenue



15,694



20,547



18,153



19,677



17,487



36,241



28,196

   Noninterest expense



11,076



10,909



10,684



11,335



11,662



21,985



21,068

   Pre-tax pre-provision income



4,618



9,638



7,469



8,342



5,825



14,256



7,128

   Pretax income



4,618



8,888



6,669



6,542



4,525



13,506



5,228

   Net income 



3,761



7,081



5,358



5,250



3,655



10,842



4,336































PER SHARE INFORMATION:





























   Basic earnings per share (EPS)



0.53



0.97



0.71



0.69



0.47



1.50



0.56

   Diluted earnings per share



0.52



0.97



0.71



0.69



0.47



1.49



0.56

   Common dividends



0.110



0.105



0.105



0.100



0.100



0.215



0.195

   Book value per common share



20.50



19.88



19.39



18.73



17.98



20.50



17.98

   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)



17.26



16.74



16.30



15.72



15.01



17.26



15.01

   Market price per common share



18.50



18.26



18.28



13.49



16.62



18.50



16.62

   Market price to TBV



107.2%



109.1%



112.1%



85.8%



110.8%



107.2%



110.8%

   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS



6.4



6.4



9.3



8.0



11.4



6.4



11.4































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





























   Return on average assets (ROAA)



1.13%



2.21%



1.73%



1.73%



1.25%



1.66%



0.78%

   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA



1.39%



3.01%



2.41%



2.74%



1.99%



2.32%



1.28%

   Return on average equity



10.42%



19.78%



15.05%



15.01%



10.31%



15.09%



6.22%

   Return on average tangible equity



12.37%



23.52%



17.91%



17.93%



11.91%



17.92%



7.17%

   Efficiency ratio 



70.46%



53.01%



58.76%



57.48%



66.68%



60.56%



74.70%

   Earning asset yield



3.25%



3.56%



3.66%



3.96%



3.95%



3.40%



4.13%

   Cost of interest bearing liabilities



0.44%



0.50%



0.64%



0.75%



0.89%



0.47%



1.00%

   Net interest margin



2.93%



3.20%



3.20%



3.39%



3.31%



3.06%



3.39%

   Tax equivalent effect



0.01%



0.01%



0.01%



0.02%



0.01%



0.01%



0.01%

   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 



2.94%



3.21%



3.21%



3.41%



3.32%



3.07%



3.40%

   Non interest income/Average assets



1.97%



3.41%



2.87%



3.42%



2.95%



2.67%



1.93%

   Non interest expense/Average assets



3.33%



3.40%



3.45%



3.73%



3.99%



3.37%



3.78%

   Net noninterest expense/Average assets



-1.37%



0.00%



-0.58%



-0.30%



-1.04%



-0.69%



-1.85%































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























   Gross charge-offs



26



52



57



32



254



78



654

   Recoveries



6



54



39



11



10



60



13

   Net charge-offs



20



(2)



18



21



244



18



641

   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans



0.43%



0.66%



0.74%



0.72%



0.72%



0.43%



0.72%

   Nonperforming loans/Total loans



0.51%



0.76%



0.83%



0.81%



0.81%



0.51%



0.81%

   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO



0.70%



0.76%



0.83%



0.82%



0.86%



0.70%



0.86%

   Nonperforming assets/Total assets



0.46%



0.49%



0.58%



0.60%



0.64%



0.46%



0.64%

   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans



304.28%



207.28%



173.77%



163.84%



136.45%



304.28%



136.45%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans



1.56%



1.57%



1.44%



1.33%



1.11%



1.56%



1.11%

   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)



0.01%



(0.00%)



0.01%



0.01%



0.11%



0.00%



0.15%

   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs



0.00%



(37500.00%)



4444.44%



8571.43%



532.79%



4166.67%



296.41%































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





























   Loans/ Deposits



77.95%



75.72%



83.19%



87.36%



91.01%



77.95%



91.01%

   Equity/ Assets



10.97%



10.86%



11.36%



11.60%



11.46%



10.97%



11.46%

   Tangible equity/Tangible assets



9.41%



9.30%



9.73%



9.92%



9.75%



9.41%



9.75%

   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)



13.45%



13.08%



12.91%



12.71%



11.97%



13.08%



11.97%































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























   Total assets



1,312,507



1,325,867



1,257,839



1,218,241



1,202,936



1,312,507



1,202,936

   Total loans 



850,513



848,176



872,723



885,850



901,548



850,513



901,548

   Deposits



1,091,034



1,120,196



1,049,011



1,014,015



990,587



1,091,034



990,587

   Stockholders equity



144,017



143,966



142,923



141,347



137,881



144,017



137,881

   Goodwill and intangibles



22,710



22,728



22,745



22,763



22,813



22,710



22,813

   Tangible equity



121,307



121,238



120,178



118,584



115,068



121,307



115,068

   Mortgage servicing portfolio



1,323,804



1,304,097



1,299,698



1,293,037



1,261,746



1,323,804



1,261,746

   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care



600,904



576,503



558,409



522,360



495,025



600,904



495,025

   Total assets under care



3,237,215



3,206,467



3,115,946



3,033,638



2,959,707



3,237,215



2,959,707

   Full-time equivalent employees 



256



246



244



251



254



256



254

   Period end common shares outstanding



7,027



7,242



7,372



7,545



7,668



7,027



7,668

   Market capitalization (all)



129,998



132,239



134,760



101,782



127,442



129,998



127,442































AVERAGE BALANCES





























   Total assets



1,329,348



1,281,635



1,238,790



1,216,843



1,169,030



1,306,355



1,115,527

   Total earning assets 



1,251,213



1,203,284



1,156,718



1,090,386



1,073,490



1,227,359



1,028,114

   Total loans 



853,794



862,898



893,244



907,483



898,216



858,321



865,595

   Deposits



1,115,186



1,073,641



1,031,649



1,007,679



946,053



1,094,269



900,812

   Stockholders equity



144,315



143,167



142,418



139,908



141,821



143,709



139,521

   Goodwill and intangibles



22,718



22,736



22,754



22,787



19,066



22,727



18,537

   Tangible equity



121,597



120,431



119,664



117,121



122,755



120,982



120,984

   Average basic shares outstanding



7,148



7,317



7,487



7,607



7,708



7,232



7,750

   Average diluted shares outstanding



7,200



7,335



7,487



7,607



7,708



7,256



7,750

 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



At and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

















($ in thousands)



Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021





Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020







Average



Average





Average



Average

Assets



Balance

Interest

Rate





Balance

Interest

Rate

























Taxable securities/cash



$           390,036

$                 835

0.86%





$           168,373

$                 510

1.21%



Nontaxable securities



7,383

85

4.61%





6,901

81

4.69%



Loans, net



853,794

9,243

4.33%





898,216

10,004

4.46%

























       Total earning assets



1,251,213

10,163

3.25%





1,073,490

10,595

3.95%

























Cash and due from banks



6,992









18,937







Allowance for loan losses



(13,565)









(9,369)







Premises and equipment



23,988









23,896







Other assets



60,720









62,076





























      Total assets



$        1,329,348









$        1,169,030



























Liabilities





















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand



$           672,803

$                 464

0.28%





$           473,793

$              1,215

1.03%



Time deposits



183,138

354

0.77%





251,482

334

0.53%



Repurchase agreements & other



23,607

12

0.20%





19,200

20

0.42%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



7,066

51

2.89%





24,472

92

1.50%



Trust preferred securities



10,310

50

1.94%





10,310

62

2.41%



Subordinated debt



9,880

75

3.04%





-

-

0.00%

























      Total interest bearing liabilities



906,804

1,006

0.44%





779,257

1,723

0.88%

























Non interest bearing demand



259,245

-







220,778

-



























      Total funding



1,166,049



0.35%





1,000,035



0.69%

























Other liabilities



18,984









27,174





























      Total liabilities



1,185,033









1,027,209





























Equity



144,315









141,821





























      Total liabilities and equity



$        1,329,348









$        1,169,030





























Net interest income





$              9,157









$              8,872



























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

2.93%









3.31%

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

2.94%









3.32%



 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis













































Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021





Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020







Average



Average





Average



Average

Assets



Balance

Interest

Rate





Balance

Interest

Rate

























Taxable securities/cash



$           361,566

$              1,478

0.82%





$           155,787

$              1,202

1.54%



Nontaxable securities



7,472

173

4.63%





6,732

159

4.72%



Loans, net



858,321

19,217

4.48%





865,595

19,878

4.59%

























       Total earning assets



1,227,359

20,868

3.40%





1,028,114

21,239

4.13%

























Cash and due from banks



7,769









12,693







Allowance for loan losses



(13,206)









(9,118)







Premises and equipment



23,743









23,797







Other assets



60,690









60,041





























      Total assets



$        1,306,355









$        1,115,527



























Liabilities





















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand



$           643,962

$                 972

0.30%





$           458,116

$              2,298

1.00%



Time deposits



194,955

808

0.83%





252,912

1,131

0.89%



Repurchase agreements & Other



23,869

23

0.19%





20,868

48

0.46%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



7,530

107

2.84%





20,302

192

1.89%



Trust preferred securities



10,310

101

1.96%





10,310

150

2.91%



Subordinated debt



5,646

75

2.66%





-

-

0.00%

























      Total interest bearing liabilities



886,272

2,086

0.47%





762,508

3,819

1.00%

























Non interest bearing demand



255,352



0.37%





189,784



0.80%

























      Total funding



1,141,624









952,292





























Other liabilities



21,022









23,714





























      Total liabilities



1,162,646









976,006





























Equity



143,709









139,521





























      Total liabilities and equity



$        1,306,355









$        1,115,527





























Net interest income





$            18,782









$            17,420



























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.06%









3.39%

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.07%









3.40%



 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















 



Non-GAAP reconciliation



 Three Months Ended 



 Six Months Ended 























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



 Jun. 30, 2021 



 Jun. 30, 2020 



 Jun. 30, 2021 



 Jun. 30, 2020 























Total Operating Revenue



$         15,694



$         17,487



$         36,241



$         28,196



 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*



99



1,088



(2,606)



3,300























Adjusted Total Operating Revenue



15,793



18,575



33,635



31,496











































Total Operating Expense



$         11,076



$         11,662



$         21,985



$         21,068



 Adjustment for merger expenses**



-



(1,241)



-



(1,241)























Adjusted Total Operating Expense



11,076



10,421



21,985



19,827











































Income before Income Taxes



4,618



4,525



13,506



5,228



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses



99



2,329



(2,606)



4,541























Adjusted Income before Income Taxes



4,717



6,854



10,900



9,769











































Provision for Income Taxes



857



870



2,664



892



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***



21



489



(547)



954























Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes



878



1,359



2,117



1,847











































Net Income



3,761



3,655



10,842



4,336



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses



79



1,840



(2,059)



3,587























Adjusted Net Income



3,840



5,495



8,783



7,924











































Diluted Earnings per Share



0.52



0.47



1.49



0.56



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses



0.01



0.24



(0.28)



0.46























Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share



$            0.53



$            0.71



$            1.21



$            1.03











































Return on Average Assets



1.13%



1.25%



1.66%



0.78%



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses



0.02%



0.63%



-0.16%



0.64%























Adjusted Return on Average Assets



1.16%



1.88%



1.50%



1.42%























*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights



































**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition







































***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate











 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301341408.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

