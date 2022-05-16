Woodard Events, LLC announces that the company's 2022 Scaling New Heights® conference will include representation of eight major accounting platforms and a total of 114 accounting technology solutions and service providers.
ATLANTA , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodard Events, LLC announces that the company's 2022 Scaling New Heights® conference will offer a greater range of technologies than ever before. The conference, to be held June 19 – 22, 2022 in Orlando, will include representation of eight major accounting platforms and a total of 114 accounting technology solutions and service providers.
Scaling New Heights is highly regarded for its advanced level training on QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop, and that is a tradition which will be preserved. However, the conference has now expanded to include a much wider selection of accounting technology making it the nation's largest accounting technology showcase.
These are the major accounting platforms which will be featured at the conference: AccountingSuite, Acumatica (represented by one of their VARs), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (represented by two of their leading distributors), NetSuite (represented by one of their VARS), Patriot Software, Sage Intacct, Xero, and Zoho Books.
According to Joe Woodard, founder of Woodard Events and host of Scaling New Heights, "Our company's vision is to empower small business advisors to have a transformative impact on their clients. By diversifying the conference and by expanding our year-round relationships with other accounting solution developers, we enfranchise a larger number of advisors into our vision."
The list of conference exhibitors can be found at Scaling New Heights 2022 Sponsors.
The conference training schedule can be found at Scaling New Heights 2022 Training.
Scaling New Heights 2022 will take place June 19-22, 2022 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida. The theme of the conference is "Thrive." You can learn more about the Scaling New Heights conference at IWillThrive.today.
About the Annual Scaling New Heights Conference
Scaling New Heights launched in 2009 and has grown over the years into one of the world's largest and highest-rated accounting technology conferences and expositions. In 2022, the training and presentations around our conference theme, Thrive, will equip bookkeepers, accounting technologists, tax preparers, CPAs, and other small business advisors with the essential tools needed to journey from a state of survival to embrace their time to thrive.
Learn more at ScalingNewHeights.com
About Woodard
Woodard's vision is to transform small business through small business advisors. The company provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to small business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, Woodard Alliance, Woodard Institute, and Woodard Groups.
Learn more at Woodard.com
Media Contact
Jackie Falcon, Woodard Events, LLC, 404-857-0700, jfalcon@woodard.com
