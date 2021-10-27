ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodard Events has announced the location, dates, and theme for the annual Scaling New Heights® conference to be held June 19-22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The theme of the conference will be "Thrive."
"Accountants and bookkeepers have just weathered a powerful economic, social and health crisis – all while facing their 'normal' challenges of running businesses and maintaining strong client relationships," said Joe Woodard, host of Scaling New Heights, as he addressed this year's conference attendees. "Accountants and bookkeepers are enduring under the weight of the storm, but many are exhausted, harried and, to some degree, afraid. Simply put, they are surviving when they could soar. Scaling New Heights 2022 is both a challenge and a pathway to expect more… demand more… than just survival."
A journey from a state of survival to a state of thriving is not an easy one. Scaling New Heights 2022 will provide accountants and bookkeepers with a guide, training, and a strong community necessary to be victorious in their practices and professional lives.
Scaling New Heights 2022 will take place at the Orlando Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida, a city that features one of the world's leading and most accessible airports and optional family adventures before or after the conference at Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.
About the Annual Scaling New Heights Conference
Scaling New Heights launched in 2009 and has grown over the years into one of the world's largest and highest-rated accounting technology conferences and expositions. In 2022, the training and presentations around our conference theme, Thrive, will equip bookkeepers, accounting technologists, tax preparers, CPAs, and other small business advisors with the essential tools needed to journey from a state of survival to embrace their time to thrive.
About Woodard Events, LLC
Woodard Events, LLC provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to small business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, Woodard Alliance, Woodard Institute, and Woodard Groups.
