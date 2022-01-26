LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collective Laboratories, a nature-derived haircare brand on a mission to shed the shame of hair loss with globally sourced, natural products, is proud to announce fashion and celebrity stylist Mark Townsend as its brand-new Creative Director. Known for his attention to detail and for creating gorgeous styles for Hollywood's elite, Townsend is one of the most highly regarded hair stylists in the business.
"Mark Townsend is the perfect addition to the Collective Laboratories team," said CEO & Co-Founder Sarah Fotis. "Mark's own hair loss journey brought him to us organically. His passion for scalp and hair health, experience with product development, and trust in our processes makes him the perfect partner. We could not be more excited to work alongside him as we continue to innovate in the hair growth industry."
With several years of industry experience under his belt, veteran stylist Mark Townsend brings a new level of expertise and education to the brand as well as a personal journey and first-hand experience with hair loss. When Mark entered his mid-thirties, he began experiencing the struggles of hair loss. Turning to a plethora of products at his disposal, Townsend was unable to find a solution until he discovered Collective Laboratories in March of 2020. During this time, he began regular use of the Collective Laboratories Revitalizing Supplements and Activating Serum, which recently became available for retail on Amazon.com.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Collective Laboratories team, a brand whose approach to hair loss and scalp health is so aligned with my own," said Mark Townsend. "Experiencing first-hand the effectiveness of the brand's offerings, I was inspired to learn more and join forces to continue to produce products that naturally inspire hair growth while shedding the shame of hair loss."
To kick off the partnership, Collective Laboratories is excited to reveal its latest product launch, Balancing ACV Rinse, debuting in March 2022. The innovative new product, tested by Mark Townsend and his clients, balances and energizes the scalp, revealing a clean and healthy scalp without stripping hair. Formulated with quality ingredients such as Apple Cider Vinegar, Rambutan, Lilac Stem Cells, and Oat Bran Extract, Collective Laboratories' Balancing ACV Rinse removes buildup, stabilizes scalp pH, and protects against environmental damage while increasing hair follicle vitality and reducing scalp inflammation.
"Apple cider vinegar is one of nature's best ingredients so I'm excited that Collective Laboratories has harnessed it into an at-home scalp treatment," said Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend. "This essential rinse removes sebum and product buildup without over stripping natural oils within the scalp. Using this product two to three times a week will help flatten and close the hair cuticle, making it smoother and less frizzy while adding moisture and shine. I have been blown away with the results I have seen in my clients' hair since we added this product to their regimens."
Developed and co-founded by Sarah Fotis, who experienced hair loss after the birth of her children and subsequent stroke, Collective Laboratories was inspired by the inability to find an effective and natural solution to help with hair loss. Turning to her South Asian roots for answers, Fotis began utilizing traditional Ayurvedic recipes instead of products full of harsh chemicals to educate the market on building a wellness routine for the scalp and hair that delivers sustainable and lifelong results, naturally.
The mission of Collective Laboratories is to shed the shame of hair loss utilizing science and nature to create products with proven efficacy that are safe for all types of hair and all types of people. For more information on Collective Laboratories, visit http://www.CollectiveLaboratories.com.
About Collective Laboratories:
Collective Laboratories is on a mission to shed the shame of hair loss with globally sourced, nature-derived products to provide the best in scalp and haircare. Fed up with the underwhelming results of a tired category, the Collective Laboratories team took inspiration from ancient remedies to innovate and formulate using traditional botanicals and the best proven science to stimulate hair growth and preserve thickness. By uniting age-old remedies and modern technology, Collective Labs developed clean and effective solutions to save the scalp and strands.
No sulfates, no parabens, no shady business. Just ingredients created by nature, activated by science, and collectively formulated in their labs. To find out more, head to CollectiveLaboratories.com or follow on Instagram at @CollectiveLaboratories.
Media Contact
Kate Kutilek, MML PR, 1 402.238.8828, kate@mmlpr.com
SOURCE Collective Laboratories