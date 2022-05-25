Leading global distributor to broaden the reach of ScannX book scanners
PLEASANTON, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScannX® today announced a new strategic agreement that will position the broad range of ScannX overhead and book-edge scanning solutions to education resellers and strategic online channels available through the Strategic Procurement Group at TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX).
"ScannX combines the most innovative scanning hardware with our intuitive software to deliver solutions that appeal to the exacting needs of educational libraries and a broad range of professional applications," said Murray L. Dennis, CEO of ScannX. "Partnering with industry leader TD SYNNEX brings our line of scanning systems to even more people through their partner base of educational resellers, consultants, and value-added resellers."
TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem that helps more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities. With more than 22,000 employees, TD SYNNEX is dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from the industry's best-in-class technology vendors.
"This new collaboration provides us the opportunity to showcase our award-winning scanning solutions to everyone who wants scanning to be simple and their data to be transformed into the widest range of digital options," Dennis continued. "ScannX solutions offer TD SYNNEX's customers with low-cost and high-performance book scanners that are both easy to use and support, and which can be integrated with coin, bill, and credit card vending devices for cost recovery."
ScannX delivers scanning solutions at a broad range of price points, from entry-level book-edge and overhead scanners to the most powerful digital preservation systems. ScannX software makes it incredibly easy for library patrons to use without requiring ongoing staff assistance or support. The company's powerful technology helps libraries reduce paper and toner usage, transforming scans into a wide range of digital formats that can then be sent and stored to devices, drives, and services.
The agreement with TD SYNNEX is effective immediately and includes the ScannX line of entry level book-edge and overhead book scanners powered by ScannX software and cloud services. ScannX provides on-going reseller training and support, as well as a resource kit for its reseller partners.
About ScannX
ScannX is the leading developer of cloud-based document scanning and delivery solutions for libraries. The company's systems provide powerful, yet extremely easy-to-use, copier-replacement solutions for scanning books, documents, and photos; and instantly store scanned content in the widest range of digital options. ScannX reduces operating costs, makes printed information instantly accessible, enables libraries to meet their sustainability goals, and expands the range of services libraries can offer their patrons. ScannX users have scanned more than 208 million pages to date. For more information, visit scannx.com.
