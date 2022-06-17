ScanSTAT Technologies, a leading provider of health information management solutions, announces the acquisition of Star-Med, LLC of Wilmington, DE, a release of information service provider. This acquisition highlights ScanSTAT's continued dedication to expanding release of information resources for its client partners across the United States.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScanSTAT Technologies, a leading provider of health information management solutions, announces the acquisition of Star-Med, LLC of Wilmington, DE, a release of information service provider. This acquisition highlights ScanSTAT's continued dedication to expanding release of information resources for its client partners across the United States.
Star-Med's full range of HIM services specializing in Release of Information (ROI) and their quality assurance and personalized approach were a clear match for ScanSTAT's delivery philosophy of providing client partners and patients with the confidence that their health information requests will be processed accurately, securely, and efficiently.
This acquisition will allow ScanSTAT to leverage additional technology and resources to continue to provide best-in-class HIPAA-compliant processes that exceed expectations of healthcare organizations as well as patients.
"We are thrilled to announce ScanSTAT's merger with Star-Med and the opportunities it brings, including a presence in a new geographic market and an expanded team of ROI experts," says Matthew Rohs, President of ScanSTAT Technologies. "Star-Med's commitment to their clients aligns perfectly with ScanSTAT's culture, and we're confident this merger will further ScanSTAT's mission to make health information management easier for everyone."
About ScanSTAT Technologies
ScanSTAT Technologies is a health information management company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. ScanSTAT provides release of information along with a suite of additional health information management services to hundreds of hospitals, health systems, and clinics across the country. Since its inception in 2006, ScanSTAT has experienced double-digit growth and profitability every year while maintaining one of the industry's highest customer retention rates. The company's core philosophy of "Let's Make This Easier For Everyone" serves to guide all corporate initiatives and individual employee efforts, and has resulted in ScanSTAT's continued growth.
More information about ScanSTAT Technologies and its services can be found on the company website: https://www.scanstat.com.
