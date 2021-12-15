SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gardi & Haught, Ltd., a Schaumburg, Illinois-based law firm announces the additions of its partners Parag Bhosale and Ann Fischer. After Jan. 1, 2022, the firm will be called Gardi, Haught, Fischer and Bhosale, Ltd.
The full-service law firm offers the following law services in these areas which include real estate, personal injury & worker's compensation, medical malpractice, business disputes, wrongful death, immigration, family, estate planning, corporate, property tax, HUD closings, landlord/ tenant issues, mass tort, and criminal law.
Gardi, praised Fischer and Bhosale for their years of service and their exemplary legal skills and leadership. Fischer has been a partner since 2017 and Bhosale became a partner this year.
"I believe adding Ann's name, when she was already a partner, shows her dedication not only to her clients, but to our firm," Gardi explained. "Adding Parag as a partner and his name shows the trust we have in him and appreciation to his dedication and determination. Both Ann and Parag deserve the credit in working so hard and this is an honor for us."
Fischer has been with the firm for 11 years and practices in three areas of law, immigration, divorce and estate planning.. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
"I've devoted my career to helping out families, immigrants, and small businesses to enforce their rights under the law," she said. "To be recognized by my partners by having my name included as part of the firm name is an honor and a privilege."
Bhosale joined the firm in 2016 and practices in the law areas of mass tort, medical malpractice and personal injury and worker's compensation. Away from the courts, he presents lectures at continuing education seminars and meeting for other attorneys, physicians, nurses and union members and volunteers his time teaching inner-city youth through the Constitutional Rights Foundation of Chicago. Bhosale currently serves as treasurer of the South Asian Bar Association's Charitable Foundation and is an active member of the Illinois Trial Lawyer Association and the Workers' Compensation Lawyers' Association.
"It is a tremendous honor to have my name associated with the premier law office in the northwestern suburbs," he said. "I'm really looking forward to helping drive forward our growth into surrounding communities while maintaining a stellar level of professionalism."
