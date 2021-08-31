PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the "Company" or "Schmitt") today announced its operating results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021.

For the year ended May 31, 2021 ("Fiscal 2021"), the Company reported revenue from continuing operations of $7,864,350, an increase of 87.7% from $4,189,924 in Fiscal 2020. The increase in revenue was driven by the Company's new Ice Cream Segment. No revenues for the Ice Cream Segment are included in Fiscal 2020 due to the acquisition occurring subsequent to Fiscal 2020 year end.

Gross margins decreased to 41.6% for Fiscal 2021 from 46.6% in Fiscal 2020. The decrease primarily due to lower gross margins in the newly acquired Ice Cream Segment and increased material costs for the Measurement Segment due to market effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses for Fiscal 2021 increased to $13,156,893, as compared to $4,130,470 for Fiscal 2020. This increase was primarily due to the inclusion of the Ice Cream Segment, which accounted for 71.5% of total operating expenses. Operating expenses also included the impairment of indefinite-lived assets of $903,422 and an increase of professional fees totaling $279,673, or 19.5%, to $1,714,708 in Fiscal 2021 as compared to $1,435,035 in Fiscal 2020.

Net loss from continuing operations was ($8,089,672), or ($2.15) per fully diluted share, for Fiscal 2021 as compared to a net loss of ($1,842,304), or ($0.47) per fully diluted share, for 2020.

The Company finished the year ended May 31, 2021 with $4,032,690 in cash, as compared to $10,146,531 for Fiscal 2020.

Michael Zapata, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Fiscal year 2021 was a year of investments for Schmitt. Through our Ample Hills purchase and subsequent investments in the foundation of the business, to our SMS team focusing on business development and expanding our IoT offerings, our teams have been concentrating on short and long-term objectives we can influence."

"For Ample Hills, the operating loss was in line with our expectations when we purchased the company in July of 2021. We anticipated the cost that would be required to both carry the company through a restrained retail environment while investing in the foundation of the business. We invested $3.1 million in non-recurring cash outflows for Fiscal 2021, including the acquisition of Ample Hills, capital improvements for the Ice Cream segment, ERP implementation costs and stock repurchases. Although we anticipate some continued overhang from the global pandemic, we are pleased with the progress and excited for the continuing growth from the team's efforts."

"For our Measurement Segment, our Portland based team continues to expand our offering bases and invest in our customer's while focusing on business development. While some of our legacy customers have been more impacted through constrained CAPEX, we are seeing some growth in new customers."

"As we look ahead, we are focusing on our cash positions to continue to further invest in our businesses."

Real Estate Update

Schmitt listed the 28th Street building for sale on December 18, 2020. There is no certainty or timing of the sale of this property.

 

Schmitt Industries, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets























Fiscal Year Ended May 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS









Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,032,690





$

10,146,531



Restricted cash











420,000



Accounts receivable, net





1,154,645







574,926



Inventories





1,553,310







1,059,357



Prepaid expenses





198,345







60,674



Income taxes receivable





18,057









Total current assets





6,957,047







12,261,488





















Leasehold assets





10,448,486









Property and equipment, net





2,824,017







652,136



Property and equipment held for sale, net





174,847









Leasehold, utilities, and ERP deposits





431,808









Other assets

















Intangible assets, net





337,725







287,602



TOTAL ASSETS



$

21,173,930





$

13,201,226





















LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable



$

583,750





$

267,660



Accrued commissions





60,614







41,450



Accrued payroll liabilities





527,608







86,372



Accrued liabilities





465,146







265,349



Customer deposits and prepayments





93,364







12,239



Other accrued liabilities





694,590







587,492



Income taxes payable











47,462



Current portion of long-term lease liabilities





1,042,331









Current portion of long-term debt





541,691









Total current liabilities





4,009,094







1,308,024





















Long-term debt





3,253,389









Long-term leasehold liabilities





10,141,864









Total liabilities





17,404,347







1,308,024





















Stockholders' equity

















Common stock, no par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,204,553 and

3,786,502 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2021, respectively; and

4,202,605 and 3,784,554 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2020,

respectively





12,223,359







12,257,306



Accumulated deficit





(8,453,776)







(364,104)



Total stockholders' equity





3,769,583







11,893,202



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

21,173,930





$

13,201,226





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

 

Schmitt Industries, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income























Fiscal Year Ended May 31,





2021



2020

Net sales



$

7,864,350





$

4,189,924



Cost of revenue





4,593,588







2,239,376



  Gross profit





3,270,762







1,950,548



Operating expenses:

















  General, administrative and sales





12,045,174







4,061,621



  Impairment of intangible assets





903,422









  Transaction costs





125,167









  Research and development





83,130







68,849



    Total operating expenses





13,156,893







4,130,470



Operating loss





(9,886,131)







(2,179,922)



  Bargain purchase gain





1,138,808









  Interest expense





(19,038)









  Other income, net





273,023







322,980



Loss before income taxes





(8,493,338)







(1,856,942)



  Income tax benefit from continuing operations





(403,666)







(14,638)



Net loss from continuing operations





(8,089,672)







(1,842,304)



Income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax











5,722,879



Net (loss) income



$

(8,089,672)





$

3,880,575







































Net loss per common share from continuing operations:

















  Basic



$

(2.15)





$

(0.47)



  Weighted-average number of common shares, basic





3,765,783







3,939,833



  Diluted



$

(2.15)





$

(0.47)



  Weighted-average number of common shares, diluted





3,765,783







3,939,833





















Net income per common share from discontinued operations:

















  Basic



$





$

1.45



  Weighted-average number of common shares, basic





3,765,783







3,939,833



  Diluted



$





$

1.45



  Weighted-average number of common shares, diluted





3,765,783







3,939,833





















Net (loss) income per common share:

















  Basic



$

(2.15)





$

0.98



  Weighted-average number of common shares, basic





3,765,783







3,939,833



  Diluted



$

(2.15)





$

0.98



  Weighted-average number of common shares, diluted





3,765,783







3,939,833





















Comprehensive (loss) income

















  Net (loss) income



$

(8,089,672)





$

3,880,575



  Total comprehensive (loss) income



$

(8,089,672)





$

3,880,575





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

 

Consolidated Summary Data for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020



Three Months Ended, May 31,







Change





2021







2020







$





%

Revenue, net

$

2,658,709





$

967,708





$

1,691,001





174.7%

Gross margin



32.7%







49.7%















Operating expenses

$

4,482,514





$

1,312,283





$

3,151,154





236.7%

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(3,454,065)





$

(703,823)





$

(2,737,671)





389.0%

Net loss per common shares from continued operations,

diluted

 

$

 

(0.92)





 

$

 

(0.18)





 

$

 

(0.73)





 

(405.5%)

 



Fiscal Year Ended, May 31,





Change



2021





2020







$





%

Revenue, net

$

7,864,350





$

4,189,924





$

3,674,426





87.7%

Gross margin



41.6%







46.6















Operating expenses

$

13,156,893





$

4,130,470





$

9,026,423





218.5%

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(8,089,672)





$

(1,842,304)





$

(6,253,812)





(339.5%)

Net loss per common shares from continued operations,

diluted

 

$

 

(2.15)





 

$

 

(0.47)





 

$

 

(1.68)





 

(357.4%)

 

 

Segment Summary Data for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020

Measurement Segment



Three Months Ended, May 31,





Change



2021





2020





$





%

Revenue, net

$

897,412





$

967,078





$

(69,666)





(7.2%)

Gross margin



24.9%







49.6%















Operating expenses

$

917,493





$

1,312,283





$

34,718





2.61%

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(465,203)





$

(703,823)





$

238,527





33.9%

Net loss per common shares from continued operations,

diluted

 

$

 

(0.12)





 

$

 

(0.18)





 

$

 

0.06





 

33.3%





























 



Fiscal Year Ended, May 31,





Change



2021





2020





$





%

Revenue, net

$

3,820,914





$

4,189,924





$

(369,010)





8.8%

Gross margin

$

44.0%







46.6%







2.6%







Operating expenses

$

3,745,446







4,130,470





$

385,024





9.3%

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(1,789,814)





$

(1,842,304)





$

52,492





2.11%

Net loss per common shares from continued operations,

diluted

 

$

 

(0.48)





 

$

 

(0.47)





 

$

 

-





 

-





























 

Ice Cream Segment



Three Months Ended, May 31,



Change





2021





2020





$





%

Revenue, net

$

1,761,297





$

-



$

1,761,297





100.0%

Gross margin



36.7%







-





36.1%







Operating expenses

$

3,565,021





$

-



$

3,174,236





100.0%

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(2,988,862)





$

-



$

(2,996,384)





100.0%

Net loss per common shares from continued operations,

diluted

 

$

(0.79)





 

$

 

-



 

$

 

(0.79)





 

100.0%





























Fiscal Year Ended, May 31,



Change





2021





2020





$





%

Revenue, net

$

4,043,436





$

-



$

4,043,436





100.0%

Gross margin



39.4%







-





39.4%







Operating expenses

$

9,411,447





$

-



$

9,411,447





100.0%

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(6,299,858)





$

-



$

(6,299,858)





100.0%

Net loss per common shares from continued operations,

diluted

$

(1.67)





$

-



$

(1.67)





100.0%

 

Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020





Three Months Ended May 31,





2021





2020

















  Loss before income taxes from continuing operations



$

3,453,064





$

(706,426)

  Depreciation and amortization





241,491







40,057

EBITDA from continuing operations



$

(3,211,573)





$

(666,369)

Adjusted for:















  Bargain purchase gain





48,427







-

  Impairment of intangible assets





903,422







-

  Stock-based compensation





103,052







27,324

  Income from discontinued product line





10,206







(33,210)

  Reorganization, legal, and transaction fees





-







240,233

  Unrecoverable inventory costs





-







-

  Software write-downs and recoveries





-







(40,469)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



$

(2,146,466)





$

(472,491)

 





Fiscal Year Ended May 31,





2021



2020

















  Loss before income taxes from continuing operations



$

(8,493,338)





$

(1,856,942)

  Depreciation and amortization





549,223







161,137

EBITDA from continuing operations



$

(7,944,115)





$

(1,695,805)

Adjusted for:















  Bargain purchase gain





(1,138,808)







-

  Impairment of intangible assets





903,422







-

  Stock-based compensation





266,545







354,048

  Income from discontinued product line





(46,934)







(167,479)

  Reorganization, legal, and transaction fees





125,167







842,162

  Unrecoverable inventory costs





-







76,099

  Software write-downs and recoveries





-







17,473

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



$

(7,834,723)





$

(573,502)

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Schmitt Industries

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations", "Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)", and "Non-GAAP loss per fully diluted share." The most directly comparable measure for these non-GAAP financial measures are net income and basic and diluted net income per share. The Company presents adjusted EBITDA after excluding the bargain purchase gain related to the Ample Hills acquisition, related transaction and re-organization expenses, and stock-based compensation.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Schmitt's financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 10.5 to Schmitt's report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 15, 2021.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment. The Company also owns and operates Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt's business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to Schmitt's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes to this document made by wire services or internet service providers.

For more information contact:

Michael R. Zapata, President and CEO

Philip Bosco, CFO and Treasurer

(503) 227-7908 or visit our website at www.schmitt-ind.com



 

