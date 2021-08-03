ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 The nonprofit association Professional Photographer of America gives photographers access to continuing education its one-of-a-kind online and in-person educational programs. Understanding that photographers set aside a certain budget for education each year, PPA will provide four lucky members with passes to Imaging USA 2022, January 16-18, in National Harbor, Maryland, via the annual PPA Kickstart Scholarship.
Imaging USA is the premier photography conference and expo. It features:
- More than 80 classes led by industry experts and business leaders
- Networking opportunities, celebrations, and award ceremonies
- Over 15,000 square feet of exhibitions with some of the industry's biggest names
In the past, the event has been attended by more than 10,000 photographers, making it the largest gathering of its kind.
PPA is providing four full scholarships for Imaging USA including a free pre-convention class, held the three days prior to the January 16-18 convention. Winners will get to choose from available classes for an extra learning boost before Imaging USA officially begins.
"The PPA Kickstart Scholarship is a great opportunity to give back to our members," said Kristen Hartman, PPA's Director of Member Value and Experience. "We're always looking for new ways to assist photographers and move the industry forward... after all, that's the reason we exist! What better way to do that than to foot the bill and help a few photographers attend Imaging USA?"
To be eligible, photographers must be a full or part-time photographer, an active member of the association (any membership type), and have not previously received a scholarship from PPA. Applications must be submitted by October 25, 2021, and winners will be announced in November.
To see a complete list of rules and to apply, please visit ImagingUSA.org/Kickstart.
