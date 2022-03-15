AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced the appointments of Andy White to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Megan Yunker to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
In his role as CFO, Andy White is responsible for developing and leading the company's financial operations. Prior to joining Schoox, White served as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis for Lifesize, a leader and global provider of omnichannel cloud contact center and video meeting solutions. He has also held senior financial roles at technology companies including Logitech and Dell. White holds a BS in Economics from Texas A&M University.
Megan Yunker comes to Schoox with over 15 years of sales and marketing experience with B2B software companies. She leads the company's overall marketing strategy, with an emphasis on building awareness and driving demand for Schoox's SaaS learning platform and course marketplace. Prior to Schoox, Yunker served as Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Quorum Software, a SaaS provider serving the energy industry, overseeing global communications, brand standards, demand generation, and product positioning. She holds a BBA and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.
"We are excited to have Andy and Megan join our leadership team as we enter into our next phase of growth," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Andy brings expertise in managing the complex financial operations of global technology companies. Megan has a successful track record of developing effective go-to-market strategies for fast-growing software companies. I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to build innovative solutions for our customers, deliver on our brand promise to transform learning into business growth, and attract talented people who make Schoox a great place to work."
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66 and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
