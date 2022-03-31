SCHWAZZE.COM (CNW Group/Schwazze)

OTCQX: SHWZ

NEO: SHWZ

Revenue Increases 352% to $108.4 Million Compared to $24.0 Million for the year-ended 2020

Net Income attributed to Common Shareholders of $7.2 Million Compared to

Net Loss of ($19.4) Million for year-ended 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of 29.7% Compared to (31.7%) for the year-ended 2020

MSO Status Achieved with New Mexico Entry – Continuing Aggressive Acquisition Plan

Completed Transformational $95 Million Raise

Guidance

 Q4 2022 Projected Revenue Annualized Run Rate of Approximately $220 Million - $260 Million

Q4 2022 Projected Adjusted EBITDA Annualized Run Rate of Approximately $70 Million - $82 Million

Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for Today – 4:30 pm ET

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4-2021") and for the year ended ("Y-E") December 31, 2021 ("Y-E 2021"). 

 Y-E 2021 Financial Summary:

  • Revenues of $108.4 million grew 352% compared to $24.0 million Y-E 2020
  • Gross Margin of $49.4 million was 629% better than YE 2020 and 1,730 bps over Y-E 2020
  • Net Income Attributed to Common Shareholders was $7.2 million or $0.17 Basic Earnings per share compared to a Net Loss of ($19.4) million in 2020 or ($0.47) Basic Loss per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $32.2 million was 29.7% of revenue, compared to a loss of ($7.6) million Y-E 2020
  • Cash Flow from operations for Y-E 2021 was $57.3 million(1) compared to ($9.8) million Y-E 2020
  • Retail Sales were $73.7 million and when compared to last year Retail Sales were up 1,811%
  • Two year stacked IDs for same store sales(2) were 47.3% and one year IDs were 13.3%
    • Average basket size(2) for 2021 was $59.70 up 9.5% compared to Y-E 2020
    • Recorded customer visits(2) for 2021 totaled 1,375,589 up 3.8%, compared to Y-E 2020

Q4 2021 Financial Summary:

  • Revenues of $26.5 million grew 234% compared to $7.9 million in Q4 2020
  • Gross Margin of $12.1 million was 1,856% better than Q4 2020 and 3,798 bps over Q4 2020
  • Net Income Attributed to Common Shareholders was $5.5 million compared to a Net Loss of ($8.5) million for the same period last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million for the quarter was 28.3% of revenue, compared to a loss of ($3.4) million for the same period last year
  • Cash Flow from operations for the quarter was $52.5 million(1) compared to ($3.5) million for the same period last year
  • Retail sales for the quarter were $19.6 million and were up 887% when compared to the same period last year
  • Two year stacked IDs for Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2019 for same store sales(2) were 40.4% and one year IDs(2) were 4.9% comparing Q4 2021 to Q4 2020
    • Average basket size(2) for Q4 2021 was $59.70 up 12.1% compared to Q4 2020
    • Recorded customer visits(2) for Q4 2021 totaled 329,357 down 7.2%, compared to Q4 2020

Accomplishments for Y-E 2021 and Q1 2022

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired or announced the planned acquisition of 33 cannabis dispensaries as well as seven cultivation facilities and two manufacturing assets in Colorado and New Mexico.

Q1 2022

  • Listed Common Shares of Schwazze onto the NEO Exchange
  • Signed Definitive Agreement to Acquire Assets of Urban Health & Wellness
  • Closed Acquisition of Brow 2 LLC Assets
  • Closed Acquisition of Emerald Fields
  • Added President of New Mexico Division
  • Closed New Mexico Acquisition, Becoming a Regionally Focused MSO
  • Added to Key Senior Leadership Team
  • Closed Acquisition of Drift Assets

2021

  • Closed Acquisition of Smoking Gun Assets
  • Announced Convertible Debt Raise
  • Announced Home Delivery Services
  • Closed Acquisition of Southern Colorado Growers Assets
  • Announced R&D Subsidiary, Schwazze BioSciences, LLC
  • Completed Acquisition of Final Seven Star Buds

"2021 was a transformational year for Schwazze as we became an MSO with a super-regional focus and a clear strategy to "go deep" in the states we are now operating in.  Our private capital raise of $95 million provided momentum for our M&A and organic growth strategy.  The Company's stock was listed on the NEO Exchange, earlier this month, providing an additional platform for liquidity and awareness of our stock for retail and institutional investors," stated Justin Dye, CEO of Schwazze. "To date, Schwazze has acquired or announced the acquisition of 33 dispensaries, of which 14 were closed in the first quarter of 2022.  Revenue for the year was $108.4 million, up 352%, and our retail numbers were $73.7 million, up 1,811%.  Our wholesale business continued to win customers and delivered 85% revenue growth.  We continued our upward trend with an increase in average basket size of 9.5% and customer visits by 3.8% year over year.  I am proud of our entire team, as Schwazze, once again outpaced the state of Colorado by 11.3%."

Y-E 2021 Revenue

Total revenue was $108.4 million for the year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $24.0 million during the same period in 2020 and represents an increase of approximately 352%.  Retail sales were $73.7 million for 2021 from $3.9 million dollars the previous year representing a 1,811% increase driven primarily by acquisitions of dispensaries in Colorado.  Wholesale operations revenue increased to $34.4 million from $18.6 million compared to the previous year representing an 85% increase, primarily driven by acquisition of cultivation facilities and increase in sales of distillate products to the market. Other sales were $0.3 million from $1.5 million the previous year, primarily driven by the pivoting away consulting sales.  

Total cost of goods and services for the year totaled $59.1 million compared to $17.2 million during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 243%, due to increased sales of products and growth through acquisition.

Gross profit increased to $49.4 million for the year compared to $6.8 million during the same period in 2020. Gross profit margin rose as a percentage of revenue from 28.2% to 45.5%, continued to be driven by the strength of the Star Buds acquisition, our consolidated purchasing approach, and the implementation of our retail playbook.

The Average basket size for 2021 was $59.70 up 9.5%, compared to 2020(2).  Recorded customer visits totaled 1,375,589 up 3.8%, compared to 2020(2)

Total operating expenses were $38.9 million for the year compared to $29.7 million during the same period in 2020. The higher expenses are attributed to increased selling, general and administrative expenses, salaries, benefits, and related employment costs.

Net income attributed to common shareholders for the year was $7.2 million or $0.17 basic earnings per share, compared to a net loss of ($19.4) million or ($0.47) basic earnings per share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $32.2 million representing 29.7% of revenue., compared to a loss of ($7.6) million for the same period last year. This is derived from Operating Income and adjusting one-time expenses, merger and acquisition and capital raising costs, non-cash related compensation costs, and depreciation and amortization. See the financial table for Adjusted EBITDA below adjustment for details. 

For the year ended 2021, the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $57.3 million(1) compared to a loss of ($9.8) million for the same period with $106.4 million in cash and cash equivalents for the year ended 2021. 

Nancy Huber, CFO for Schwazze commented, "we've delivered an excellent year with the continued generation of operating cash flows from our acquired businesses.  With funds from operations as well as our recent raise, we will continue to deploy capital in new acquisitions and improve our stores, manufacturing, and cultivation operations.  We expect to deploy approximately $15 million for capital improvements in our businesses this year."

2022 Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for a fourth-quarter 2022 ("Q4 2022") annualized run rate, which excludes transactions that are announced but not closed.  Q4 2022 revenue annualized run rate is projected to be approximately $220 Million - $260 Million, and the projected Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA annualized run rate is projected to be from $70 million to $82 million.  

NOTES:

(1)

$34.9 million of this year's operating cash flow was derived from the derivative liability associated with the convertible debt issued in December.

(2)

Schwazze did not own all the assets and entities in part of 2021, 2020 and 2019 and is using unaudited numbers for this comparison.

Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from operations, as reported, before tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, and amortization, and further adjusted to remove acquisition and capital raise related costs, and other one-time expenses, such as severance, retention, and employee relocation. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. The Company has not reconciled guidance for adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because it cannot provide guidance for the various reconciling items. The Company is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because it cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of its control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast – March 31, 20224:30 ET

Investors and stakeholders may participate in the conference call by dialing 416 764 8650 or by dialing North American toll free 888-664-6383 or by listening to the webcast from the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website and on replay until April 7, 2022 and accessed by dialing 888-390-0541 / 040354#.

Following their prepared remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Dye and Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Huber will answer investor questions. Investors may submit questions in advance or during the conference call through the weblink: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1531076&tp_key=128c98ab58  This weblink has been posted to the Company's website and will be archived on the website. All Company SEC filings can also be accessed on the Company website at https://ir.schwazze.com/sec-filings

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high- performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements include the guidance provided regarding the Company's Q4 2022 performance and annual capital spending. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, (x) the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws, and (xii) our ability to achieve the target metrics, including our annualized revenue and EBIDTA run rates set out in our Q4 2022 guidance. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





December 31



December 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS





(Audited)







(Audited)



Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

106,400,216





$

1,231,235



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts





3,866,828







1,270,380



Accounts receivable - related party











80,494



Inventory





11,121,997







2,619,145



Note receivable - current, net













Note receivable - related party











181,911



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





2,523,214







614,200



Total current assets





123,912,255







5,997,365



Non-current assets

















Fixed assets, net accumulated depreciation of $1,988,973 and $872,579, respectively





10,253,226







2,584,798



Goodwill





43,316,267







53,046,729



Intangible assets, net accumulated amortization of $7,652,750 and $200,456, respectively





97,582,330







3,082,044



Marketable securities, net of unrealized gain (loss) of $216,771 and $(129,992), respectively





493,553







276,782



Note receivable – noncurrent, net





143,333









Accounts receivable – litigation





303,086







3,063,968



Other noncurrent assets





514,962







51,879



Operating lease right of use assets





8,511,780







2,579,036



Total non-current assets





161,118,537







64,685,236



Total assets



$

285,030,792





$

70,682,601





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable



$

2,548,885





$

3,508,478



Accounts payable - related party





36,820







48,982



Accrued expenses





5,592,222







2,705,445



Derivative liabilities





34,923,013







1,047,481



Deferred revenue











50,000



Notes payable - related party





134,498







5,000,000



Income taxes payable





2,027,741









Total current liabilities





45,263,179







12,360,386



Long term debt





97,482,468







13,901,759



Lease liabilities





8,715,480







2,645,597



Total long-term liabilities





106,197,948







16,547,356



Total liabilities





151,461,127







28,907,742





















Stockholders' equity

















Common stock, $0.001 par value. 250,000,000 shares authorized; 45,455,490 shares issued and 44,717,046 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 42,601,773 shares issued and 42,169,041 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020, respectively





45,485







42,602



Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; 86,994 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 10,000,000 shares authorized; 19,716 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020





87







20



Additional paid-in capital





162,815,097







85,357,835



Accumulated deficit





(27,773,968)







(42,293,098)



Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 517,044 shares held as of December 31, 2021 and 432,732 shares held as of December 31, 2020.





(1,517,036)







(1,332,500)



Total stockholders' equity





133,569,665







41,774,859



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

285,030,792





$

70,682,601



See accompanying notes to the financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

For the Quarters & Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020





(Un-audited)







(Un-audited)







(Audited)







(Audited)



Operating revenues































Retail

$

19,639,774





$

1,990,334





$

73,723,654





$

3,858,613



Wholesale



6,816,482







5,738,755







34,471,447







18,647,780



Other



59,722







213,926







225,138







1,494,459



Total revenue



26,515,978







7,943,015







108,420,239







24,000,852



Cost of goods and services































Cost of goods and services



14,373,780







7,322,355







59,066,545







17,226,486



Total cost of goods and services



14,373,780







7,322,355







59,066,545







17,226,486



Gross profit



12,142,198







620,660







49,353,694







6,774,366



Operating expenses































Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,035,837







1,469,512







16,616,306







4,523,603



Professional services



880,238







3,155,114







5,346,934







8,545,300



Salaries



3,437,676







2,404,407







11,943,409







8,377,889



Stock based compensation



1,172,291







2,414,705







5,037,879







8,230,513



Total operating expenses



8,526,042







9,443,738







38,944,528







29,677,305



Income (loss) from operations



3,616,156







(8,823,078)







10,409,166







(22,902,939)



Other income (expense)































Interest income (expense), net



(2,487,533)







(88,186)







(7,014,279)







(41,460)



Gain on forfeiture of contingent consideration





















1,462,636



Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liabilities



14,093,391







(264,586)







15,061,142







1,263,264



Other income (expense)





















32,621



Gain (loss) on sale of assets















242,494









Unrealized gain (loss) on investments



6,086







(250,792)







216,771







(129,992)



Total other income (expense)



11,611,944







(603,564)







8,506,128







2,587,069



Provision for income taxes (benefit)



2,398,259







(899,109)







4,396,164







(899,109)



Net income (loss)

$

12,829,841





$

(8,527,533)





$

14,519,130





$

(19,416,761)



Less: Accumulated preferred stock dividends for the period



(7,346,153)













(7,346,153)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

5,483,688





$

(8,527,533)





$

7,172,977





$

(19,416,761)



































Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.13





$

(0.21)





$

0.17





$

(0.47)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

















$

(0.06)





$

(0.47)



































Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic



43,339,092







41,217,026







43,339,092







41,217,026



Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted



















101,368,958







41,217,026



































Comprehensive income (loss)

$

12,829,841





$

(8,527,533)





$

14,519,130





$

(19,416,761)



See accompanying notes to the financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the Quarters & Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities

































Net income (loss) for the period

$

12,829,841





$

(8,527,533)





$

14,519,130





$

(19,416,761)





Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities

































Depreciation and amortization



797,037







154,300







8,576,865







476,592





Deferred taxes









268,423













268,423





(Gain) loss on change in derivative liabilities



34,843,283







264,585







33,875,532







(2,725,901)





(Gain) loss on investment, net



(6,086)







250,792







(216,771)







129,992





(Gain) loss on sale of assets



49,985













(242,494)











Stock based compensation



1,172,291







2,414,705







5,037,879







8,230,513





Changes in operating assets and liabilities

































Accounts receivable



2,424,575







(417,893)







244,929







874,616





Inventory



(1,668,940)







510,207







(4,703,186)







781,512





Prepaid expenses and other current assets



55,821







(359,598)







(1,909,014)







(84,784)





Other assets



(60,900)







76,121







(457,083)







(51,878)





Operating leases right of use assets and liabilities



23,010







32,673







137,139







59,701





Accrued interest on notes receivable

























Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,062,106







1,787,521







493,719







1,610,226





Deferred revenue









50,000







(50,000)







50,000





Income taxes payable



998,259













2,027,741







(1,940)





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



52,520,282







(3,495,697)







57,334,386







(9,799,689)







































Cash flows from investing activities:

































Collection (issuance) of notes receivable









349,210







181,911







827,495





Cash consideration for acquisition of business



(3,750,929)







(30,668,962)







(75,678,000)







(33,278,462)





Purchase of fixed assets - net



(1,768,427)







208,512







(5,638,085)







(768,173)





Purchase of intangible assets















(29,580)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(5,519,356)







(30,111,240)







(81,163,754)







(33,219,140)







































Cash flows from financing activities:

































Proceeds from issuance of debt, net



38,236,131







13,901,759







83,580,709







13,901,759





Repayment of notes payable









5,000,000







(4,865,502)







5,000,000





Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



345







12,583,312







50,283,142







12,625,312





Proceeds from exercise of common stock purchase warrants, net of

































    issuance costs









374,810















374,810





Net cash provided by financing activities



38,236,476







31,859,881







128,998,349







31,901,881







































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



85,237,402







(1,747,056)







105,168,981







(11,116,948)





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



21,162,814







2,978,291







1,231,235







12,348,183





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

106,400,216





$

1,231,235





$

106,400,216







1,231,235









































See accompanying notes to the financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Non-GAAP measurement

(UNAUDITED)



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)



$12,829,841







$(8,527,533)







$14,519,130







$(19,416,761)



Interest income (expense), net



2,487,533







88,186







7,014,279







41,460



Provision for income taxes (benefit)



2,398,259







(899,109)







4,396,164







(899,109)



Other (income) expense



(14,099,477)







515,378







(15,520,407)







(2,628,529)



Depreciation and amortization



797,037







154,300







8,576,865







476,592



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP measure)



$4,413,193







$(8,668,778)







$18,986,031







$(22,426,347)



Non-cash stock compensation



1,172,291







2,414,705







5,037,879







8,230,513



Deal related expenses



712,049







831,007







2,779,151







3,684,553



Capital raise related expenses



256,321







797,358







1,512,565







1,337,708



Severance



5,054







702,874







166,557







989,864



Retention program expenses



1,188







-







90,250







-



Employee relocation expenses



2,428







(6,333)







40,819







27,491



Other non-recurring items



939,718







547,523







3,552,836







547,523



Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)



$7,502,242







$(3,381,644)







$32,166,088







$(7,608,695)



































 

