FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sconce, Inc. subsidiary NovoPLM Inc., a platinum reseller of PTC CAD, PLM, AR, and IoT software, services, and training, has entered into a partnership and asset acquisition agreement with Texas-based PTC reseller Impac Systems Engineering. The acquisition is effective February 15th and Sconce will take over all of Impac's PTC software license, maintenance, and subscription sales.
The sale of the PTC business allows Impac to focus on its core business of engineering services and additive manufacturing. Sconce and Impac have also entered into a partnership arrangement in support of each other's businesses. Impac, a reseller of HP, Rize and Desktop Metal additive solutions in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas will continue to sell and service this robust portfolio along with core activities of engineering FEA and CFD analysis.
"We are pleased to be selling our PTC business to NovoPLM/Sconce, which is committed to growing the business regionally," said Impac Systems Engineering President Scot Andrews. "This will be a win-win for our customer base that we have supported for nearly a decade."
NovoPLM, which is in the process of rebranding under the parent name Sconce, is wholly owned by Sconce, Inc., combines PLM, IoT, and Industry 4.0 software and services for the engineering and manufacturing industries. With this acquisition of the Impac software business, Sconce furthers its dedication to the PTC platform and building upon its long history as a PTC services provider. The acquisition expands Sconce's presence in Texas and the surrounding states.
Founded in 2001, Sconce is a leading global digital transformation solution provider and is a trusted long-time business partner of PTC with a global footprint across seven countries. It provides turnkey consulting and project implementation services for manufacturing companies using leading PLM/MCAD software in the market. Sconce provides PLM, MCAD, advisory, and engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.
Sconce launched its PTC reseller division in 2015, and it has quickly grown to become one of North America's leading PTC software resellers and services partners.
"Sconce is fully committed to its long-standing relationship with PTC. With the addition of the Impac customer base and sales team, we can further leverage our extensive background with the PTC product lines for the benefit of our customers," said Brian Bezdek, Managing Partner of Sconce.
About Sconce
Sconce Inc is a PTC Global Systems Integration Alliance Partner and a Platinum value-added reseller of PTC's PLM software solutions, along with training, consulting, and support. Sconce is a PTC authorized Training Provider and reseller of PTC's Onshape solutions. Sconce is comprised of an alliance of companies that combined provide PLM, IoT, and Industry 4.0 software and services to the engineering and manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit http://www.sconce.com.
Media Contact
Shari Wiest, Sconce, Inc, +1 (480) 294-9145, shari.wiest@sconce.com
SOURCE Sconce, Inc