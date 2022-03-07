KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 150 guests filled a reception room at the William Penn Inn to hear retirement phase experts, Phil Cannella and Joann Small, present solutions for everyday economic problems stemming from Wall Street and the policy decisions of the current administration. Cannella and Small educated the audience about safe alternatives to Wall Street and captured guests' attention with supporting documentation, as well as exclusive interviews that warned about the potential for a major market crash in 2022.
The audience was enthralled by Cannella's enthusiasm as he compared Newton's Laws of Physics to the movement of the stock market. "For every record high on the S&P 500, there is an equal and opposite record low," Cannella exclaimed, pointing to a chart depicting the S&P 500's performance since 2000. Following the 2008 stock market crash, the S&P consistently reached new record highs, which Cannella described as artificial. "The government stimulated the economy synthetically, they kept interest rates low, and didn't let the economy run its course," said Cannella. "I want you to think of a balloon that's being blown up or a rubber band that's being overstretched; something's got to happen, and you better not be a part of the stock market environment when it pops."
During their presentation, Cannella and Small excited guests by presenting a portion of an exclusive interview that they conducted with world-renowned economic forecaster, Harry Dent, on The Crash Proof Retirement Show®. Dent, who used proprietary research to accurately predict market crashes in the United States and Japan in the 1980s and early 2000s, issued a stern warning about the stock market in 2022. "The next crash will take us down to about 2,000 on the S&P 500 versus 4,800 recently. That's a big drop, more than 50%—the biggest first crash ever," Dent explained. "The broader one [crash] predicts that we'll go down to about 670 [on the S&P 500] a couple of years from now."
"You have to be prepared and proactive before a market crash," Cannella declared as the audience reacted to Dent's jaw-dropping market prediction. "If you're in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds and you're over 50 in this room, you have an inappropriate portfolio, which is going to give you an inappropriate future." Cannella argued that Wall Street advisors do not have investors' best interests at heart and will try and keep investors tied to the market even when it falls. "You want to safeguard what you worked for because no one is giving you the truth, no one wants to give you the truth," Cannella asserted. "Your wealth advisor will tell you to 'hang in there, it's going to come back."
The presentation from Cannella and Small was an eye-opening experience for many of the retirees in attendance, including Terry from Hatboro, Pennsylvania. Terry, who did not have a retirement phase expert, expressed concern about her lack of retirement planning knowledge. "I know that I'm not prepared because I don't really think about it [retirement], and I'm worried about the fact that I am not prepared," Terry stated. "That's probably one of my biggest concerns because I feel like I don't know enough." Throughout the evening, Cannella and Small promoted the benefits of receiving a financial education, and offered solutions to topics of concern, such as how to fight inflation.
Inflation concerns cast uncertainty into millions of retirement plans, as retirees' purchasing power significantly decreased in the face of high inflation. "When you walk into a grocery store, how does that look?" Cannella questioned as he described the impact that inflation has on consumer prices. "It wasn't that way when Trump was president. There was no supply chain interruption." This discussion captured the attention of Phil Needleman, who was looking to beat inflation, but was worried about where to invest his money given the poor interest rate environment. "My concerns about putting the money [in] my 401[k] into the bank are the rates that you get. I don't even know where they're at right now, .01%?" Needleman questioned. "Now is the time, since we're retired, to take that money and see what we can do with it and how we can utilize it with inflation and the market."
At the end of the event, Phil called upon Crash Proof Retirement® CEO Joann Small to educate the audience about why long-term care expenses present the greatest threat to their retirement security. "There are 153 people in this room, so 107 of you—that's 70% of you—will experience a long-term care stay," Small illustrated. Long-term care costs can deplete a nest egg without the protection of a long-term care insurance policy. To expound on this point, Joann Small recounted her own experience with obtaining a policy and described the benefits of her policy should she need care. "It gives me the peace of mind of knowing that my kids do not have to take care of me, and Phil doesn't have to take care of me," Small explained. "Someone is going to be there for you to take care of you so your family can love you."
Phil Cannella and Joann Small will be hosting their next Crash Proof Retirement® Educational Event at the Spring Mill Manor on March 8th, 2022, and two additional events in April. To reserve your seat at one of their upcoming educational events, call 800-722-9728 or visit https://crashproofretirement.com/crash-proof-retirement-events/.
About Us:
Crash Proof Retirement, LLC is a one-of-a-kind consumer advocacy retirement planning financial firm, with offices located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and West Palm Beach, Florida that's dedicated to protecting investors' nest eggs. Run by Founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small, these executives lead from the front with their very own specifically tailored Crash Proof Retirement® System. While Cannella and Small have traveled different paths throughout their careers, they eventually joined forces with a common goal to educate the public about the dangers of Wall Street's high-risk securities, economic disasters, bankruptcies, government takeovers, and much more. Cannella and Small have protected more than 5,000 consumers using the Crash Proof Retirement® System and have made it their mission to create a consumer advocacy firm that investors can rely on and have peace of mind throughout retirement. For more information, visit https://crashproofretirement.com or tune into The Crash Proof Retirement Show®, which airs in the Philadelphia region on Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
Media Contact
Michael Stringer, Crash Proof Retirement, LLC, 800-722-9728, mstringer@crashproofretirement.com
SOURCE Crash Proof Retirement, LLC