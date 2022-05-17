Scott Kinka has joined Bridgepointe Technologies as Chief Strategy Officer. The veteran technologist and industry thought leader will lead the Company's strategy with a focus on growth, partner recruiting and enablement.
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced that Scott Kinka has joined the company as its first Chief Strategy Officer.
Kinka has been a sought-after speaker and thought leader in the channel over the last 20 years. As a Founding Partner of Evolve IP, a global cloud service provider, he led the product and tech teams. The company's products achieved placement in a dozen Gartner Magic Quadrants and Market Guides in UCaas, CCaaS, DRaaS and DaaS categories, leading to significant growth and private equity investment.
In this new role, Kinka will leverage his extensive channel and vendor relationships, as well as experience as a technology entrepreneur, to help the Bridgepointe team accelerate innovation and growth as part of the Charlesbank investment. His areas of focus will include product and technology training, partner systems and tools, marketing and lead generation, cross penetration of value-added services and working with suppliers to enable partners of all stages to expand their sales.
"Scott brings a wide range of skills and talent to Bridgepointe that is critical to ensuring our success as we rapidly grow," said Scott Evars, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe Technologies. "He's a strong cultural fit and a natural leader who will play a key strategic role in helping us to triple in size."
Kinka will act as the Company's brand and technology evangelist both online and at nationwide partner events to further drive rapid organic growth. Additionally, he will play an essential part in integrating acquisitions as a component of Bridgepointe's M&A strategy.
"The channel is experiencing an unprecedented wave of investment and consolidation which is ushering in significant opportunity," explained Kinka. "Bridgepointe is focused on serving the needs of our valued customers and on building a partner-centric business poised for long-term, sustainable growth. It is not just about buying assets. It is about enabling our partners to deliver real value to their customers — consistently delivering signal, not noise."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
