HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL). On February 9, 2022, the Company announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.25 (US$0.18) per common share, payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2022. Given the observance of a United States federal holiday on February 21, 2022, this day will be considered a non-settlement day and as such the ex-dividend date has been changed to February 17, 2022.

Direct any questions regarding the information in this news release to our North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email info@scullyroyalty.com.

