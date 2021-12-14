CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an NMSDC-certified IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), today announced the formal launch of its advisory board, to provide strategic guidance towards the company's expansion in current and new markets. The advisory board includes technology industry veteran Mr. Anjan Mehta, and former President of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Ms. Joset Wright-Lacy.
"As we expand our position as a trusted advisor to State and Local Government (SLG) and utility customers looking to modernize their legacy technologies, we are pleased to extend our thought leadership through the creation of this advisory board," stated David A. Gupta, SDI Presence Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As highly respected and seasoned executives with extensive government, utilities, technology, and supplier diversity experience, Anjan and Joset bring extraordinary experience to SDI. They will be instrumental in helping our customers modernize, leading to balanced growth for SDI Presence."
Mr. Anjan Mehta, Founder and President of Trident CGI, brings 38+ years of highly successful business and operational experience in industries with high cloud adoption. Mr. Mehta has been a long-time advisor for several Fortune 100, venture capital and private equity businesses, providing strategic guidance in market expansion without disrupting the business' core mission. Mr. Mehta has served in strategic leadership positions at ZTEL-GE Capital and Arthur D. Little. He currently serves as an active board member for several Private Equity Companies and Strategic Advisor for several Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Devices, and healthcare IT organizations.
Extending its hallmark IT managed services and consulting practices, SDI recently expanded its legacy modernization services to include a comprehensive suite of hybrid, multicloud services, and solutions. SDI has developed extensive industry experience by managing information and operational technologies for SLG and utilities customers over the past 25 years. This expertise informs SDI's cloud advisory services which include cloud readiness assessments, migration strategy, and migration services – each centered on solving sector-specific challenges including cost controls, managing and securing data, and long-term optimization across the enterprise. SDI's established partnerships with leading cloud service providers and cloud enablement partners including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Dell/VMware, Palo Alto Networks and ServiceNow facilitate the firm's client-centric approach to select the best cloud for clients' specific workloads. In early 2022, the firm will be introducing its ITIL-aligned cloud managed services programs, as well as its cloud management platform that delivers centralized cost control and single pane of glass visibility across hybrid multicloud environments.
Ms. Joset Wright-Lacy brings over thirty years of experience leading highly successful teams and large organizations from the C-suite, including serving as the President of Ameritech, Illinois, for over twenty-five years before establishing Waypoint Strategies LLC in 2017. As a former procurement executive and past president of the NMSDC, Wright-Lacy was instrumental in driving opportunities between some of the country's largest corporations and minority and women-owned firms. SDI looks forward to leveraging Wright-Lacy's broad and insightful experience as it expands its MBE partner network, which includes over 40 certified and vetted minority, women, and veteran-owned (M/W/V) businesses. Actively incorporating diversity throughout its operations since its inception, SDI channeled over 60% of its annual spend with M/W/V business partners in 2020.
"SDI has a proven approach to solve for critical IT modernization needs in government and utilities while de-risking the inclusion of diverse groups in these meaningful IT programs. Organizations that leverage diverse businesses are more nimble and able to ramp up faster in many cases than with larger suppliers. This is a timely imperative, as many organizations are actively reexamining diversity participation in their supplier categories to create a more purpose-led supplier ecosystem," shared Ms. Wright-Lacy.
Earlier this year, SDI secured an infusion of private equity capital with Abry Partners, a Boston, Massachusetts-based private equity firm, to fund its growth. Shortly afterward, SDI hired industry-veteran Hardik Bhatt, formerly the CIO of City of Chicago and State of Illinois and executive at Cisco and Amazon Web Services, as its President and Chief Growth Officer.
"The insights of the advisory board, the experience of innovative cloud leaders like Hardik, and the breadth of the Abry technology portfolio collectively reinforce SDI's trusted advisory role in delivering critical IT services and solutions to its customers," said Brian St. Jean, an Abry Partner.
# # #
About SDI Presence LLC (http://www.sdipresence.com)
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and cloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
