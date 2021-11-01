ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced the acquisition of Apex Management Group, a full-service property management firm based in Bakersfield, CA. Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze, will assume the role of CEO at Apex. This move is part of a strategic ownership transition between Seabreeze and Shannan Ogilvie, Apex's owner and CEO, prior to the acquisition. Apex will operate under the Seabreeze umbrella but will remain independent in name.
With the addition of Apex, the Seabreeze team now consists of more than 500 team members serving over 500 associations and 100,000 homes. This acquisition is part of the Seabreeze strategic growth plan to invest in the company's existing Central Valley operations. This plan seeks to expand the Seabreeze's presence by infusing resources into robust firms that share Seabreeze culture and objectives.
"Apex's commitment to its team and customers created the perfect opportunity for a strategic alignment that would solidify our commitment to the Central Valley," said Henry. "While Apex will be a part of the Seabreeze family, this is not just an acquisition. At Seabreeze, we are actively looking to infuse resources into companies that share our vision. We are excited to partner with the Apex team, learn and grow together, and build a long and prosperous future that enables every community we serve to thrive."
"I started Apex Management Group with one objective in mind: to offer exceptional community management services to the homeowners of Bakersfield," said Shannan Ogilvie. "Seabreeze is the perfect partner to not only deliver on the promises I made to our board members and residents when I founded Apex, but also enable this team to continue to grow. We are excited to align with an organization that shares our values and culture and we know that our team and board members will be well taken care of."
About Seabreeze Management Company
Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 100,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered an unrivaled client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 34 years. With offices throughout California and Nevada, Seabreeze has expanded its mission to be a trusted advisor and collaborative partner with developments to build thriving associations through superior service and integrity. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook or follow on Twitter @Seabreezemgmt.
About Apex Management Services
Since 2009, Apex Management Group has served communities in Bakersfield, California. Apex's specific focus on community management in the Bakersfield market combined with the company's professional approach has enabled the organization to deliver personalized service while fostering deep, long-term relationships. Apex prides itself on being a trusted partner with in-depth industry experience and a service-based business model. In 2020, Apex won the Bakersfield Californian's Reader's Choice Award outstanding management company. For more information visit http://www.apex-mg.net.
