Foley brings 26 years of property management expertise to the Seabreeze organization
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced that Kara Foley has joined the Seabreeze team as Vice President of Community Management. Given the company's expansive growth in its home region, Kara will oversee Seabreeze's new third division of association management in Orange County. She will also be a part of the Seabreeze Leadership Team.
Kara brings over 26 years of property management experience to the Seabreeze organization. Her passion for the industry, mentorship, and team member development make her an ideal fit for the Seabreeze team. Kara holds three industry designations, including the CMCA, AMS, and PCAM.
"Kara is the missing piece that we've been looking for in our Orange County office," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "Her passion for mentorship and property management—including her involvement in our local Community Associations Institute chapter—and her qualifications are all exceptional. She exemplifies everything we strive to be as a company, and I am thrilled that she has chosen Seabreeze as her professional home."
"I love people and I love this industry, which makes Seabreeze a perfect fit for the next stage of my career," said Kara Foley. "I believe that people are the foundation of any successful organization, and that aligns with Isaiah's vision for the company. I'm excited to invest in this team and the communities we serve—all while realizing the dream of working for a people-first organization.
About Seabreeze Management Company
Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 100,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 35 years. With offices throughout California and Nevada, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Twitter @Seabreezemgmt.
