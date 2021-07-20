NORTH HAMPTON, N.H., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seacoast Tree Care, LLC, the region's premier tree preservation specialist, announces the sale of its utility line crew division to The Davey Tree Expert Company for an undisclosed amount. The sale will positively impact both companies.
Dan Mello, owner of Seacoast Tree Care, wanted to focus more on the company's core market. "Our specialty is tree preservation and plant health care, and we wanted to maintain our focus on those areas." stated Mello. "My top priorities in this sale, however, were our employees in the utility division and our customers, and ensuring they were both well taken care of. My research showed Davey Tree was the best fit for both groups."
Davey Tree provides research-driven tree services, grounds maintenance and environmental consulting for residential, utility, commercial and environmental partners in the U.S. and Canada. "The utility industry is essential to our communities. Hospitals, first responders, citizens, and businesses and municipalities of all sizes depend on safe, reliable electricity," said Pat Covey, chairman, president and CEO of Davey Tree. "The acquisition of Seacoast's utility division was a win for both companies, the clients and Seacoast's employees. Working with Dan and his team was a great experience and we look forward to finding other opportunities in the future."
About Seacoast Tree Care
Led by certified arborists and staffed with a team of college educated professionals, Seacoast Tree Care is recognized as the Seacoast's leading full service tree care provider. Expert prevention and maintenance of all tree and shrub species has created an unsurpassed reputation with discerning homeowners, commercial clients and landscaping professionals. http://www.seacoasttreecare.com
About Davey Tree Expert Company
Established in 1880 and headquartered in Kent, Ohio, Davey Tree is in the top 10 largest employee-owned companies in the U.S. and has more than 10,000 employees who are driven to create and deliver sustainable solutions. Discover your Davey career and apply today. http://www.davey.com
