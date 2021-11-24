PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, announced that the 28th edition of the event, to take place for the first time in Barcelona, is to date larger than any previous editions of the world's largest seafood trade fair. Five months ahead of the 2022 edition, the organization has already sold 41,985 square meters of exhibit space, an increase of 3,3% over 2019, the largest edition since its inception.
The Barcelona edition, which will be held 26-28 April 2022, is on track to become the largest Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global ever and will rekindle the industry's global face-to-face events. The Expo will take place in halls 2, 3, 4, 5 and the Galleria between halls 4 and 5 at Fira de Barcelona.
"We're excited to see that our first global event in Barcelona is generating strong interest within the industry. As of today, we have already received contracts for the 2022 edition representing a larger exhibit space than any editions of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, and it's growing larger every day," said Wynter Courmont, Event Director, Diversified Communications. "With five months left in the sales cycle, we look forward to having a successful first edition in the beautiful city of Barcelona and bringing our global audiences to the Fira de Barcelona venue, as well as developing special events to provide an enhanced onsite experience with a comprehensive conference program and the Seafood Excellence Global Awards," added Courmont.
Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global is the world's largest and most diverse seafood trade event bringing together more than 29,000 industrial professionals from around the globe and more than 2,000 exhibiting companies from 89 countries.
"Going into 2022, we understand the situation with COVID-19 can be volatile and that companies, depending on their locations, might be faced with travel restrictions. We are working closely with Fira de Barcelona and the city to ensure we can host a valuable in-person event that will bring back the representation that makes Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global the most comprehensive global seafood marketplace and trade event in the world," explained Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications.
A growing list of exhibiting companies…
Seafood companies that have already signed up for Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global 2022 include Aquachile, Balfego & Balfego, Cermaq Norway AS, Confremar-Congelados y Frescos del Mar S.A., Cornelis Vrolijk BV, Crusta C, Denholm Seafoods Ltd, Direct Ocean, Fiorital, Fisherman's Choice, Frime S.A.U., Grupo Iberica de Congelados, Grupo Profand, Hofseth International, Iceland Seafood International, Irvin & Johnson, J Marr Seafoods Ltd, Krustagroup S.A., Leroy Seafood AS, Macduff Shellfish, Mascato S.A., Mercamadrid, Morubel NV, Mowi ASA, Nordic Seafood A/S, Parlevliet & Van der Plas B.V., Pelagia AS, Pescanova España, Royal Greenland A/S, Seafood Connection BV, Samherji HF, Sea Harvest Corporation, Sjor AS, True North Seafood Inc, Ulysse, Vichiunai Europe NV, and Zalmhuys Group. Adriatic Sea International, Baader, Cocci Luciano, FoodTech Belgium, Marel, Multivac, Palinox and Saeplast, are some of the companies representing equipment and processing. More exhibiting companies can be viewed on the event's website.
Country and regional pavilions from Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, USA, Vietnam, and Wales, have also confirmed their participation in Barcelona's edition.
Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global brings all the key players (suppliers, buyers, government, distributors, industrial and services) in the seafood sector from everywhere in the world. Seafood Expo Global features seafood suppliers showcasing their newest seafood products - fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed and packaged – to global seafood buyers including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, catering services, importers, distributors, seafood markets and other retail and foodservice companies. Seafood Processing Global highlights every aspect of seafood processing, including packaging materials and equipment, refrigeration and freezing equipment and supplies, primary processing equipment, secondary processing equipment, hygiene control and sanitation and quality assurance services.
For more information about Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global.
About Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global
Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global form the world's largest seafood trade event. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and conduct business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. SeafoodSource.com is the exposition's official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global
About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com
