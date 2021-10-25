255 NW 181st Street

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 60,577 square foot distribution facility located at 255 NE 181st Street in Miami, FL (Miami-Dade County). The property was pre-leased to a single tenant during due diligence. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 109 buildings and over 5.6 million square feet.

"We have pursued this property for over two years and are thrilled to close on this strategically located, single-tenant building. The building has qualities that are attractive to users looking for a secured freestanding building and as such we were able to lease it to a quality customer prior to closing" said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

