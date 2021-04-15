ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future of health care infection control continues to evolve as Seal Shield, a world leader in medical-grade waterproof technology, joins fellow health technology innovators at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). CHIME is an executive organization dedicated to bringing together senior leaders in the IT and healthcare space to collaborate and share best practices. As CHIME's newest member, Seal Shield will be joining executives from organizations like HCA, Trinity Health, Tenet, Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Health, and more for CHIME's virtual spring conference CHIME21.
The partnership is a natural fit: Both organizations celebrate collaboration and the sharing of best practices in healthcare technology. Founded in 2006, Seal Shield introduced the industry's first waterproof keyboard and has become synonymous with infection control technology. Seal Shield set industry standards with its medical-grade solutions for infection control, including waterproof keyboards and mice, screen protectors, and UV-C disinfection systems for portable devices and equipment. With the advent of mobile devices in healthcare settings, Seal Shield's ElectroClave™ UV-C disinfection platform broke ground as the only solution offering 360-degree disinfection without producing ozone or causing material degradation. The Seal Shield ElectroClave™ UV-C Mobile Device Disinfection system effectively reduces 99.9% MRSA, CRE, on hard, nonporous surfaces, such as cell phones and tablets.
"Seal Shield is proud to join CHIME this year and contribute to the ongoing evolution of infection prevention in the healthcare industry," said Bradley Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield.
CHIME members include large hospital systems, community and for-profit hospitals, and small or rural hospitals. CHIME also includes CIOs employed by organizations that provide direct patient care, such as physician practice groups, clinics, government agencies, and more. With more than 3,400 members in 51 countries and more than 150 healthcare IT business partners, CHIME provides a format for senior professionals to collaborate with industry leaders.
In medical environments, keyboards and mobile devices are often shared between staff. Seal Shield offers medical-grade keyboards and mice that are washable and waterproof. This product contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent microorganisms from degrading the product. Similarly, shared touchscreens in medical settings can harbor pathogens. Seal Shield's multilayer screen protectors are UV-resistant and compatible with medical-grade disinfectants. They are also customizable for monitors, tablets, and mobile devices. This screen protector contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent microorganisms from degrading the product. Seal Shield's combined technologies present a comprehensive infection control solution that drives better patient safety and outcomes.
Seal Shield will make its first debut at CHIME21, a virtual Spring Forum held April 13-15. The forum features live panel discussions from industry leaders and digital health innovators discussing important topics like "The Future Vision for Health and Care" as well as what's coming from Big Tech.
Seal Shield will be on hand to provide product demonstrations and discuss the future of infection protection. "The healthcare industry is always growing and adapting," Whitchurch notes. "Seal Shield is here to meet those future needs, and this collaboration with CHIME will help all of us in healthcare better prepare for the future."
Founded in 2006, Seal Shield is a world leader in infection control technology.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Allison at 877-325-7443 or email Allison.Sementino@sealshield.com
Media Contact
Washeen Alagiyawadu, Seal Shield, +1 407-484-7593, Marketing@sealshield.com
Allison Sementino, Seal Shield, LLC, Allison.Sementino@sealshield.com
SOURCE Seal Shield