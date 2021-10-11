BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawrence Law, LLC is excited to announce that Michelle Noorani, a seasoned business litigator, has joined the firm as a partner. Ms. Noorani arrives with more than two decades of experience litigating complex civil disputes, including notable successes while representing Fortune 500 businesses in major trials at another prominent law firm. Ms. Noorani's practice at Lawrence Law will be dedicated to representing businesses and business professionals in complex civil litigation, government investigations and prosecutions, as well as employment law issues.
"Michelle adds exceptional depth to our litigation team and trial capabilities at Lawrence Law," said Partner Greg Lawrence. "With Michelle joining the team, we now have several partner-level litigators who have successfully tried complex cases to verdict, which puts us in a different league," Lawrence added.
Ms. Noorani's addition to the ranks of partner also advances Lawrence Law's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Partner Kate Lawrence added, "Lawrence Law is proudly a member of NAMWOLF, the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms. When recruiting lateral partners and associates alike, we emphasize the unique opportunities that NAMWOLF membership brings in attracting the most sophisticated and sought-after business clients. And we're looking to further expand and are in frequent contact with partner-level attorneys looking for a unique opportunity to grow and expand their practices."
About Lawrence Law:
Lawrence Law is a boutique business law firm focused on solving legal issues for businesses and businesspeople. Lawrence Law's main office is in the historic Warehouse at Camden Yards in Baltimore, and its satellite office is in Midtown Manhattan. Under the combined leadership of siblings Kate and Greg Lawrence, the firm represents a broad spectrum of clients in day-to-day legal advice, routine litigation, and high-stakes litigation and prosecutions. For more information, see our website at http://www.LawrenceLawLLC.com.
About NAMWOLF:
NAMWOLF's Law Firm Membership is comprised of AV-rated firms across the nation that represent major corporate clients. NAMWOLF assists its Law Firm Members in developing strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations with corporations, in-house counsel, and other legal trade associations. Through these efforts, NAMWOLF helps empower minority and women owned law firms. For more information, see NAMWOLF's website at http://www.NAMWOLF.org.
