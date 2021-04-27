LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SECURE DATA RECOVERY is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with ASUSTOR. Owners of ASUSTOR products can now rely on the unrivaled expertise of Secure Data Recovery's certified specialists for all their data recovery needs. ASUSTOR is a subsidiary of electronics giant ASUS with a focus on network-attached storage (NAS) devices and RAID arrays.
This partnership is excellent news for ASUSTOR customers. When an ASUSTOR product requires data recovery services, Secure Data Recovery is able to do so at a 20 percent discount on any device from this line. Secure Data Recovery also has a dedicated research and development program for ASUSTOR products, which offers a team of experts familiar with their line. Not only do ASUSTOR customers have a wallet-friendly option with Secure Data Recovery, but also one that ensures their device is in good hands.
"We are pleased to partner with ASUSTOR in offering our world class data recovery services to customers experiencing sudden data loss," says Dmitriy Zardynov, SECUREDATA Director of Sales and Operations. "Our global infrastructure provides unparalleled data recovery options with the fastest turnaround times."
Secure Data Recovery has a state-of-the-art Class 10 ISO 4-Certified Cleanroom, which enables its technicians to provide recovery services in an environment safe for delicate components and parts. On top of that, they also boast a 96 percent recovery success rate and offer all customers a "no data, no fee" guarantee, meaning there are no service charges if your data is unrecoverable.
About Secure Data Recovery
Secure Data Recovery is a part of SECUREDATA, Inc. SECUREDATA, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in California, USA. SecureData offers a range of tailored high-level data protection capabilities through a set of services and products. These include hardware encrypted portable data storage devices, backup solutions, file repair software, data recovery, and digital forensics services to help clients achieve their security objectives.
About ASUSTOR
Founded in 2011, ASUSTOR Inc. was established via direct investment from ASUSTeK Computer Inc. The ASUSTOR brand name was created as a portmanteau of "ASUS" and "Storage". ASUSTOR is a leading innovator and provider of private cloud storage (network attached storage) and video surveillance (network video recorder) solutions, also specializing in the development and integration of related firmware, hardware and applications. We are devoted to providing the world with an unparalleled user experience and the most complete set of network storage solutions possible.
Media Contact
Brandon Olmos, SecureData, 31617457550, brandon.olmos@securedata.com
SOURCE SecureData