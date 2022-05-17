www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.)

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, June 2, 2022, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. 

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com.  The webcast will be archived at the same location. 

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

