STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday  December 7, 2021, at 14.00 CET to approx. 17.00. The event will provide a strategic and financial update, including status and achievements of our transformation programs and our intelligent security services journey.

A formal invitation including the program will follow closer to the event.

Further information: 

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People +46 10  470 30 20; press@securitas.com

Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

