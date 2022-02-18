ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeedtoB Capital, an Atlanta-based venture fund focused on early-stage healthcare businesses, announced today that it has invested in Heading Health, a mental healthcare provider creating a new model of hybrid care that is comprehensive and affordable for all.
Heading Health offers an outcomes-focused approach to mental healthcare, with an emphasis on making data-driven personalized care and therapeutic innovation accessible to a broader audience. In addition to talk therapy, nutritional therapy and medication management, its clinic delivers immersive therapies for complex conditions like treatment-resistant depression. These treatments include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Spravato®, and intramuscular ketamine. In addition to clinical innovation, Heading Health is targeting the lack of widespread access to mental healthcare by accepting insurance and managing health plan communications for its patients. The company currently operates a clinic in Austin, Texas, with a statewide expansion in progress.
"This funding will enable us to continue scaling our virtual and clinic operations, furthering our mission to bridge the access gap in mental healthcare. We are excited to partner with the SeedtoB Capital team, given their deep connections to the healthcare industry and expertise in data-driven care delivery," said Simon Tankel, Heading Health co-founder and CEO.
"We believe therapeutic innovations in mental health should be accessible to all patients who need them – not just those who can afford the out-of-pocket costs," said Ritesh Sharma, managing partner at SeedtoB Capital. "We're thrilled to support Heading Health as they strive to deliver higher quality of care, better long-term outcomes, and increased affordability for those seeking mental healthcare."
About Heading Health
Based in Austin, TX, Heading Health is a technology-enabled mental health platform improving access to high-quality and affordable care. Heading delivers personalized treatment solutions that leverage evidence-based therapeutics and technologies such as Spravato®, transcranial magnetic stimulation, telepsychiatry, and intramuscular ketamine.
About SeedtoB Capital
Based in Atlanta, GA, SeedToB Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedToB Capital is uniquely focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the healthcare space and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.
