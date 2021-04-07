(PRNewsfoto/Seeman Holtz Property & Casualt)

(PRNewsfoto/Seeman Holtz Property & Casualt)

 By Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, is proud to announce our current company growth plan by expanding our existing footprint in Florida. Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty is looking for high quality agencies to join our many offices found throughout the state.

At Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, we believe in providing each individual with not only the right insurance, but with the right service to meet your needs. We are an independent Boca Raton based national insurance agency offering major insurance carriers across the country, featuring all lines of personal and commercial insurance with unrivaled attention to client service.

Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, said "This is a great opportunity for agencies to gain access to national agency resources while maintaining local agency presence and expertise."

About Our Company: 

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive risk management, financial, and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeman-holtz-property-and-casualty-is-growing-301264218.html

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.