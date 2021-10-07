LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEandMine, an EdTech startup, announced the closing of a $2.1 million seed round of financing that will be put towards the integration of social-emotional learning and STEAM education. The round is led by Wistron and other investors include Amazon, Smart Capital, KBS Angles, Magic Bridge Foundation Investors, and more.
MEandMine was developed 2 years ago by Elinor Huang and a braintrust of pediatricians, psychologists, educators and parents with a mission to help kids discover their emotional strength and develop a new way to navigate uncertainties. The San Francisco Bay Area native startup has become the popular choice for parents to help their children get in touch with their emotions - which has become incredibly important during the pandemic.
"Social emotional learning is not just a buzz phrase. Our children are growing up in a world where performance expectations are king. Over-stimulus is starting at a younger age, oftentimes with overwhelming performance-based expectations," says Elinor Huang, Founder and CEO of MEandMine. "Resilience is learned! Neuroscience has proven that 75% of your kid's problem-solving skills are correlated to social-emotional development which directly contributes to children's fulfillment in life."
The idea behind MEandMine was crystalized based on the recent clinical research by the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard. From as early as 3 years old, the foundation of a child's social-emotional development is built into the architecture of their brain. Knowing this, the MEandMine team dove deep into neuroscience and created a series of play experiences that inspires kids to find out what they are made-of, discover their emotional strength, and see how little things connect in big ways. Each hands-on adventure is designed to develop early intelligence in kids and grow their resilient brain.
This novel concept and mission on social and emotional learning is now being backed by the retailer giant Amazon, Gymboree Play & Music, as well as the global tech giant Wistron. "We have decided to invest in this excellent team and support the novel movement MEandMine stands for. When MEandMine succeeds, it's not just for profits, it's going to be good for humanity," Benson, Wistron CVC commented.
In addition to products, MEandMine is rolling out new Phy-Gital classes that will integrate online curriculum and hands-on experiments, developing play systems with enriched content and IP strategy, and creating an environment for children where the line between fun and learning is blurred. With subscription and global expansion on the way, as well as future plans to build AI-powered prediction models for autistic children and help therapists better understand triggers behind kids' behaviors, this startup is determined to become the next big thing in EdTech, helping kids and families discover what they are made of and develop a resilient core through interactive stories and mind-blowing hands-on adventures.
