HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
John Schmitz, Chairman and CEO, stated, "During the fourth quarter, we continued to see improvement across all of our business segments with 32% revenue growth and a return to solidly positive Adjusted EBITDA territory, led by significant throughput restoration in our Water Infrastructure segment. Clearly, 2020 was a tough year, but both industry activity and our operations are steadily improving and the business is in a very good place today.
"We have a market-leading position in both water and chemicals, and we continue to find synergies between the two businesses to generate incremental revenue. To that end, as previously disclosed, we recently partnered with two blue-chip operators in the core of the Permian on two water recycling facilities supported by long-term contracts. This infrastructure will streamline their water logistics, reduce costs and help our customers achieve their ESG targets by reducing their environmental impact. Water recycling and reuse is a core focus of our long-term strategy and an important way for us to help the industry achieve its sustainability targets.
"We continue to stay disciplined with our capital and demonstrate the cash generation potential of our asset-light business model. We even surpassed our initial pre-pandemic 2020 cash flow targets, supported by $106 million of operating cash flow generated during 2020. We plan to continue to demonstrate this discipline in 2021 and expect to be free cash flow positive this year, despite anticipated working capital headwinds during the first half of year.
"We've rightsized the cost structure of the Company and continue to look for more ways to improve, as we enter 2021 with significant operating leverage. This operating leverage was on full display in the fourth quarter with incremental margins of about 40% across the board. While recent severe weather conditions will cause some temporary, but significant disruptions across the business during the first quarter, we believe revenues will be up somewhere between 5%––10%, though margins could see a modest compression. Looking further, we expect to see positive activity trends throughout the rest of 2021.
"My primary objective will remain driving value in this company, whether that's through advancing and growing the base business in an improving activity environment, through deploying our expertise in water and chemicals across the value chain or through evaluating strategic M&A. There's a lot of opportunity out there, and I'm confident we can execute our strategy.
"Select sits in a very strong position in the marketplace with no debt, strong cash flow and a substantial cash balance. In addition to this financial strength, we have the ability to leverage our competitive strengths as the oil and gas industry's leading sustainable water and chemical solutions provider to expand into new areas or other industries to take advantage of the energy transition," concluded Schmitz.
Consolidated Financial Information
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $133.3 million as compared to $101.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $276.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.2 million as compared to a net loss of $36.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Gross loss was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to a gross loss of $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and gross profit of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total gross margin for Select was (3.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to (16.7%) in the third quarter of 2020 and 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 14.5% as compared to 6.9% for the third quarter of 2020 and 18.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million as compared to $16.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $24.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by $0.5 million of non-recurring transaction costs.
Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to ($4.7) million in the third quarter of 2020 and $28.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Select's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2020 includes $8.0 million of non-recurring or non-cash adjustments, including $2.9 million of non-cash losses on asset sales, $1.9 million in lease abandonment costs, $1.3 million of transaction costs primarily related to legacy acquired or divested businesses as well as legal due diligence costs, and $0.3 million in other non-recurring charges. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $1.7 million adjustment. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit (loss) and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income (loss).
Business Segment Information
The Water Services segment generated revenues of $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $54.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $152.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.0% in the third quarter of 2020 and 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues improved 10% sequentially driven primarily by activity improvements leading to strong 47% incremental margin improvements, supported in particular by growth in our core water transfer operations.
The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $52.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 30.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 20.7% in the third quarter of 2020 and 22.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sequential revenue and gross margin increases were largely driven by increased volumes on our pipeline systems and supporting logistics in the northern Delaware Basin and the Bakken.
The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $30.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 6.6% in the third quarter of 2020 and 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues and gross margins improved sequentially driven by improving demand for both the segment's completions chemicals and water treatment solutions as completions activity improved over the course of the quarter.
Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures
Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($14.0) million as compared to $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $61.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations during the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $17.6 million use of cash from net working capital changes. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.1 million, which combined with ordinary course asset sales during the quarter of $2.6 million, resulted in a $0.5 million positive cash inflow from investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of asset sales, was ($13.6) million during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Additionally, cash flow from investing activities included a $3.0 million outflow relating to the Company's recent investment in Deep Imaging Technologies, a leading downhole frac fluid tracking and imaging technology company.
Balance Sheet and Capital Structure
Total cash and cash equivalents were $169.0 million as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $79.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the borrowing base under the revolving credit facility was $96.4 million and $214.6 million, respectively. The Company had available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, of approximately $80.8 million and $194.7 million, respectively, after giving effect to $15.6 million and $19.9 million of outstanding letters of credit, respectively.
Total liquidity was $249.8 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $233.4 million as of September 30, 2020 and $274.0 as of December 31, 2019.
The Company had 84,806,772 weighted average Class A shares outstanding and 16,221,101 weighted average Class B shares outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2020.
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Water Services
$
59,932
$
54,516
$
152,922
$
319,766
$
772,311
Water Infrastructure
36,129
16,165
52,314
125,356
221,593
Oilfield Chemicals
37,278
30,561
70,852
159,983
268,614
Other
—
—
—
—
29,071
Total revenue
133,339
101,242
276,088
605,105
1,291,589
Costs of revenue
Water Services
55,745
52,861
126,392
291,734
598,405
Water Infrastructure
25,046
12,816
40,328
99,546
166,962
Oilfield Chemicals
32,554
28,558
59,499
143,550
230,434
Other
703
30
(126)
740
30,239
Depreciation and amortization
23,233
23,877
28,185
98,800
116,809
Total costs of revenue
137,281
118,142
254,278
634,370
1,142,849
Gross (loss) profit
(3,942)
(16,900)
21,810
(29,265)
148,740
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
15,462
15,955
24,669
74,364
111,622
Depreciation and amortization
668
685
1,002
2,872
3,860
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
—
—
—
276,016
4,396
Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment
—
—
2,773
7,910
3,715
Lease abandonment costs
1,857
672
579
4,350
2,073
Total operating expenses
17,987
17,312
29,023
365,512
125,666
(Loss) income from operations
(21,929)
(34,212)
(7,213)
(394,777)
23,074
Other (expense) income
(Losses) gains on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net
(1,088)
891
(3,393)
(2,815)
(11,626)
Interest expense, net
(503)
(789)
(318)
(2,136)
(2,688)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
45
13
5
39
273
Other expense, net
1,286
(2,364)
(2,886)
(3,519)
(2,948)
(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense)
(22,189)
(36,461)
(13,805)
(403,208)
6,085
Income tax benefit (expense)
981
201
1,301
1,476
(1,949)
Net (loss) income
(21,208)
(36,260)
(12,504)
(401,732)
4,136
Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,225
5,719
2,574
63,048
(1,352)
Net (loss) income attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.
$
(17,983)
$
(30,541)
$
(9,930)
$
(338,684)
$
2,784
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Basic
$
(0.21)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.12)
$
(3.98)
$
0.03
Class A-2—Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Class B—Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Diluted
$
(0.21)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.12)
$
(3.98)
$
0.03
Class A-2—Diluted
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Class B—Diluted
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
As of December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
169,039
$
79,268
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,157 and $5,773, respectively
129,392
267,628
Accounts receivable, related parties
69
4,677
Inventories
33,384
37,542
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,621
26,486
Total current assets
351,505
415,601
Property and equipment
878,902
1,015,379
Accumulated depreciation
(528,537)
(562,986)
Property and equipment held-for-sale, net
—
885
Total property and equipment, net
350,365
453,278
Right-of-use assets, net
52,331
70,635
Goodwill
—
266,934
Other intangible assets, net
116,079
136,952
Other long-term assets, net
5,079
4,220
Total assets
$
875,359
$
1,347,620
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
12,995
$
35,686
Accrued accounts payable
21,359
47,547
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties
519
2,789
Accrued salaries and benefits
16,279
20,079
Accrued insurance
9,788
8,843
Sales tax payable
1,415
2,119
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
12,077
15,375
Current operating lease liabilities
14,019
19,315
Current portion of finance lease obligations
307
128
Total current liabilities
88,758
151,881
Long-term operating lease liabilities
60,984
72,143
Other long-term liabilities
19,735
10,784
Total liabilities
169,477
234,808
Commitments and contingencies
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 86,812,647 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 87,893,525 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
868
879
Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
162
162
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
909,278
914,699
Accumulated (deficit) retained earnings
(317,247)
21,437
Total stockholders' equity
593,061
937,177
Noncontrolling interests
112,821
175,635
Total equity
705,882
1,112,812
Total liabilities and equity
$
875,359
$
1,347,620
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(401,732)
$
4,136
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
101,672
120,669
Net loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
2,405
7,950
Bad debt expense
6,373
2,553
Amortization of debt issuance costs
688
688
Inventory write-downs
852
250
Equity-based compensation
5,764
15,485
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
276,016
4,396
Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment
7,910
3,715
Loss on divestitures
410
3,676
Unrealized gain on short-term investment
(1,799)
—
Other operating items, net
(407)
240
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
142,873
57,908
Prepaid expenses and other assets
14,886
11,321
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(50,101)
(29,039)
Net cash provided by operating activities
105,810
203,948
Cash flows from investing activities
Working capital settlement
—
691
Proceeds received from divestitures
197
24,872
Purchase of property and equipment
(21,239)
(110,143)
Investment in note receivable
(3,000)
—
Distribution from cost method investment
200
—
Acquisitions, net of cash received
—
(10,000)
Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment
18,449
17,223
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,393)
(77,357)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from revolving line of credit
—
5,000
Payments on long-term debt
—
(50,000)
Payments of finance lease obligations
(264)
(883)
Proceeds from share issuance
76
142
Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests
354
(349)
Repurchase of common stock
(10,876)
(18,600)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,710)
(64,690)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
64
130
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
89,771
62,031
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,268
17,237
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
169,039
$
79,268
Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures and plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains). We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.
Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before the applicable filing deadline.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
Year Ended December 31,
(unaudited) (in thousands)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
$
(21,208)
$
(36,260)
$
(12,504)
$
(401,732)
$
4,136
Interest expense, net
503
789
318
2,136
2,688
Income tax (benefit) expense
(981)
(201)
(1,301)
(1,476)
1,949
Depreciation and amortization
23,901
24,562
29,187
101,672
120,669
EBITDA
2,215
(11,110)
15,700
(299,400)
129,442
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
—
—
—
276,016
4,396
Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries
2,866
1,400
4,811
9,767
21,679
Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment
—
—
2,773
7,910
3,715
Non-recurring severance expenses
—
—
11
7,168
1,691
Non-cash compensation expenses
1,706
2,242
3,611
5,764
15,485
Non-recurring transaction costs
1,289
527
1,598
4,439
4,697
Lease abandonment costs
1,857
672
579
4,350
2,073
Yard closure costs related to consolidating operations
—
—
—
2,961
—
Other non-recurring charges
347
1,622
(248)
1,969
(173)
Foreign currency gain, net
(45)
(13)
(5)
(39)
(273)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,235
$
(4,660)
$
28,830
$
20,905
$
182,732
The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
Year Ended December 31
(unaudited) (in thousands)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
Gross (loss) profit by segment
Water services
$
(9,646)
$
(13,233)
$
7,570
$
(33,726)
$
93,242
Water infrastructure
4,091
(3,207)
4,892
(1,789)
28,966
Oilfield chemicals
2,316
(430)
9,222
6,990
29,414
Other
(703)
(30)
126
(740)
(2,882)
As reported gross (loss) profit
(3,942)
(16,900)
21,810
(29,265)
148,740
Plus depreciation and amortization
Water services
13,833
14,888
18,960
61,758
80,664
Water infrastructure
6,992
6,556
7,094
27,599
25,665
Oilfield chemicals
2,408
2,433
2,131
9,443
8,766
Other
—
—
—
—
1,714
Total depreciation and amortization
23,233
23,877
28,185
98,800
116,809
Gross profit before D&A
$
19,291
$
6,977
$
49,995
$
69,535
$
265,549
Gross profit (loss) before D&A by segment
Water services
4,187
1,655
26,530
28,032
173,906
Water infrastructure
11,083
3,349
11,986
25,810
54,631
Oilfield chemicals
4,724
2,003
11,353
16,433
38,180
Other
(703)
(30)
126
(740)
(1,168)
Total gross profit before D&A
$
19,291
$
6,977
$
49,995
$
69,535
$
265,549
Gross margin before D&A by segment
Water services
7.0%
3.0%
17.3%
8.8%
22.5%
Water infrastructure
30.7%
20.7%
22.9%
20.6%
24.7%
Oilfield chemicals
12.7%
6.6%
16.0%
10.3%
14.2%
Other
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
(4.0)%
Total gross margin before D&A
14.5%
6.9%
18.1%
11.5%
20.6%
