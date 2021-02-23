HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

John Schmitz, Chairman and CEO, stated, "During the fourth quarter, we continued to see improvement across all of our business segments with 32% revenue growth and a return to solidly positive Adjusted EBITDA territory, led by significant throughput restoration in our Water Infrastructure segment. Clearly, 2020 was a tough year, but both industry activity and our operations are steadily improving and the business is in a very good place today.

"We have a market-leading position in both water and chemicals, and we continue to find synergies between the two businesses to generate incremental revenue. To that end, as previously disclosed, we recently partnered with two blue-chip operators in the core of the Permian on two water recycling facilities supported by long-term contracts. This infrastructure will streamline their water logistics, reduce costs and help our customers achieve their ESG targets by reducing their environmental impact. Water recycling and reuse is a core focus of our long-term strategy and an important way for us to help the industry achieve its sustainability targets.

"We continue to stay disciplined with our capital and demonstrate the cash generation potential of our asset-light business model. We even surpassed our initial pre-pandemic 2020 cash flow targets, supported by $106 million of operating cash flow generated during 2020. We plan to continue to demonstrate this discipline in 2021 and expect to be free cash flow positive this year, despite anticipated working capital headwinds during the first half of year.

"We've rightsized the cost structure of the Company and continue to look for more ways to improve, as we enter 2021 with significant operating leverage. This operating leverage was on full display in the fourth quarter with incremental margins of about 40% across the board. While recent severe weather conditions will cause some temporary, but significant disruptions across the business during the first quarter, we believe revenues will be up somewhere between 5%––10%, though margins could see a modest compression. Looking further, we expect to see positive activity trends throughout the rest of 2021.

"My primary objective will remain driving value in this company, whether that's through advancing and growing the base business in an improving activity environment, through deploying our expertise in water and chemicals across the value chain or through evaluating strategic M&A. There's a lot of opportunity out there, and I'm confident we can execute our strategy.

"Select sits in a very strong position in the marketplace with no debt, strong cash flow and a substantial cash balance. In addition to this financial strength, we have the ability to leverage our competitive strengths as the oil and gas industry's leading sustainable water and chemical solutions provider to expand into new areas or other industries to take advantage of the energy transition," concluded Schmitz.

Consolidated Financial Information

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $133.3 million as compared to $101.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $276.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.2 million as compared to a net loss of $36.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross loss was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to a gross loss of $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and gross profit of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total gross margin for Select was (3.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to (16.7%) in the third quarter of 2020 and 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 14.5% as compared to 6.9% for the third quarter of 2020 and 18.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million as compared to $16.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $24.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by $0.5 million of non-recurring transaction costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to ($4.7) million in the third quarter of 2020 and $28.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Select's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2020 includes $8.0 million of non-recurring or non-cash adjustments, including $2.9 million of non-cash losses on asset sales, $1.9 million in lease abandonment costs, $1.3 million of transaction costs primarily related to legacy acquired or divested businesses as well as legal due diligence costs, and $0.3 million in other non-recurring charges. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $1.7 million adjustment. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit (loss) and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income (loss).

Business Segment Information

The Water Services segment generated revenues of $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $54.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $152.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.0% in the third quarter of 2020 and 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues improved 10% sequentially driven primarily by activity improvements leading to strong 47% incremental margin improvements, supported in particular by growth in our core water transfer operations.

The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $52.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 30.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 20.7% in the third quarter of 2020 and 22.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Sequential revenue and gross margin increases were largely driven by increased volumes on our pipeline systems and supporting logistics in the northern Delaware Basin and the Bakken.

The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $30.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 6.6% in the third quarter of 2020 and 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Revenues and gross margins improved sequentially driven by improving demand for both the segment's completions chemicals and water treatment solutions as completions activity improved over the course of the quarter.

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($14.0) million as compared to $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $61.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Cash flow from operations during the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $17.6 million use of cash from net working capital changes.  Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.1 million, which combined with ordinary course asset sales during the quarter of $2.6 million, resulted in a $0.5 million positive cash inflow from investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of asset sales, was ($13.6) million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Additionally, cash flow from investing activities included a $3.0 million outflow relating to the Company's recent investment in Deep Imaging Technologies, a leading downhole frac fluid tracking and imaging technology company.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Total cash and cash equivalents were $169.0 million as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $79.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the borrowing base under the revolving credit facility was $96.4 million and $214.6 million, respectively. The Company had available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, of approximately $80.8 million and $194.7 million, respectively, after giving effect to $15.6 million and $19.9 million of outstanding letters of credit, respectively.

Total liquidity was $249.8 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $233.4 million as of September 30, 2020 and $274.0 as of December 31, 2019.   

The Company had 84,806,772 weighted average Class A shares outstanding and 16,221,101 weighted average Class B shares outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2020.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)







































Three Months Ended





Year Ended December 31, 





December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019





2020



2019

Revenue

































Water Services



$

59,932



$

54,516



$

152,922





$

319,766



$

772,311

Water Infrastructure





36,129





16,165





52,314







125,356





221,593

Oilfield Chemicals





37,278





30,561





70,852







159,983





268,614

Other























29,071

Total revenue





133,339





101,242





276,088







605,105





1,291,589

Costs of revenue

































Water Services





55,745





52,861





126,392







291,734





598,405

Water Infrastructure





25,046





12,816





40,328







99,546





166,962

Oilfield Chemicals





32,554





28,558





59,499







143,550





230,434

Other





703





30





(126)







740





30,239

Depreciation and amortization





23,233





23,877





28,185







98,800





116,809

Total costs of revenue





137,281





118,142





254,278







634,370





1,142,849

Gross (loss) profit





(3,942)





(16,900)





21,810







(29,265)





148,740

Operating expenses

































Selling, general and administrative





15,462





15,955





24,669







74,364





111,622

Depreciation and amortization





668





685





1,002







2,872





3,860

Impairment of goodwill and trademark



















276,016





4,396

Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment













2,773







7,910





3,715

Lease abandonment costs





1,857





672





579







4,350





2,073

Total operating expenses





17,987





17,312





29,023







365,512





125,666

(Loss) income from operations





(21,929)





(34,212)





(7,213)







(394,777)





23,074

Other (expense) income

































(Losses) gains on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net





(1,088)





891





(3,393)







(2,815)





(11,626)

Interest expense, net





(503)





(789)





(318)







(2,136)





(2,688)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net





45





13





5







39





273

Other expense, net





1,286





(2,364)





(2,886)







(3,519)





(2,948)

(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense)





(22,189)





(36,461)





(13,805)







(403,208)





6,085

Income tax benefit (expense)





981





201





1,301







1,476





(1,949)

Net (loss) income





(21,208)





(36,260)





(12,504)







(401,732)





4,136

Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests





3,225





5,719





2,574







63,048





(1,352)

Net (loss) income attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.



$

(17,983)



$

(30,541)



$

(9,930)





$

(338,684)



$

2,784



































Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:

































Class A—Basic



$

(0.21)



$

(0.36)



$

(0.12)





$

(3.98)



$

0.03

Class A-2—Basic



$



$



$





$



$

Class B—Basic



$



$



$





$



$



































Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:

































Class A—Diluted



$

(0.21)



$

(0.36)



$

(0.12)





$

(3.98)



$

0.03

Class A-2—Diluted



$



$



$





$



$

Class B—Diluted



$



$



$





$



$

 

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)















As of December 31, 



2020



2019

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

169,039



$

79,268

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,157 and $5,773, respectively



129,392





267,628

Accounts receivable, related parties



69





4,677

Inventories



33,384





37,542

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



19,621





26,486

Total current assets



351,505





415,601

Property and equipment



878,902





1,015,379

Accumulated depreciation



(528,537)





(562,986)

Property and equipment held-for-sale, net







885

Total property and equipment, net



350,365





453,278

Right-of-use assets, net



52,331





70,635

Goodwill







266,934

Other intangible assets, net



116,079





136,952

Other long-term assets, net



5,079





4,220

Total assets

$

875,359



$

1,347,620

Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$

12,995



$

35,686

Accrued accounts payable



21,359





47,547

Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties



519





2,789

Accrued salaries and benefits



16,279





20,079

Accrued insurance



9,788





8,843

Sales tax payable



1,415





2,119

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



12,077





15,375

Current operating lease liabilities



14,019





19,315

Current portion of finance lease obligations



307





128

Total current liabilities



88,758





151,881

Long-term operating lease liabilities



60,984





72,143

Other long-term liabilities



19,735





10,784

Total liabilities



169,477





234,808

Commitments and contingencies











Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 86,812,647 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 87,893,525 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019



868





879

Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019







Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



162





162

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019







Additional paid-in capital



909,278





914,699

Accumulated (deficit) retained earnings



(317,247)





21,437

Total stockholders' equity



593,061





937,177

Noncontrolling interests



112,821





175,635

Total equity



705,882





1,112,812

Total liabilities and equity

$

875,359



$

1,347,620

 

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)



















Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities













Net (loss) income



$

(401,732)



$

4,136

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization





101,672





120,669

Net loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment





2,405





7,950

Bad debt expense





6,373





2,553

Amortization of debt issuance costs





688





688

Inventory write-downs





852





250

Equity-based compensation





5,764





15,485

Impairment of goodwill and trademark





276,016





4,396

Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment





7,910





3,715

Loss on divestitures





410





3,676

Unrealized gain on short-term investment





(1,799)





Other operating items, net





(407)





240

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable





142,873





57,908

Prepaid expenses and other assets





14,886





11,321

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(50,101)





(29,039)

Net cash provided by operating activities





105,810





203,948

Cash flows from investing activities













Working capital settlement









691

Proceeds received from divestitures





197





24,872

Purchase of property and equipment





(21,239)





(110,143)

Investment in note receivable





(3,000)





Distribution from cost method investment





200





Acquisitions, net of cash received









(10,000)

Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment





18,449





17,223

Net cash used in investing activities





(5,393)





(77,357)

Cash flows from financing activities













Borrowings from revolving line of credit









5,000

Payments on long-term debt









(50,000)

Payments of finance lease obligations





(264)





(883)

Proceeds from share issuance





76





142

Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests





354





(349)

Repurchase of common stock





(10,876)





(18,600)

Net cash used in financing activities





(10,710)





(64,690)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





64





130

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





89,771





62,031

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





79,268





17,237

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$

169,039



$

79,268

Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures and plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains). We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before the applicable filing deadline.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:





Three months ended,



Year Ended December 31,

(unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



2020



2019

Net (loss) income



$

(21,208)



$

(36,260)



$

(12,504)



$

(401,732)



$

4,136

Interest expense, net





503





789





318





2,136





2,688

Income tax (benefit) expense





(981)





(201)





(1,301)





(1,476)





1,949

Depreciation and amortization





23,901





24,562





29,187





101,672





120,669

EBITDA





2,215





(11,110)





15,700





(299,400)





129,442

Impairment of goodwill and trademark

















276,016





4,396

Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries





2,866





1,400





4,811





9,767





21,679

Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment













2,773





7,910





3,715

Non-recurring severance expenses













11





7,168





1,691

Non-cash compensation expenses





1,706





2,242





3,611





5,764





15,485

Non-recurring transaction costs





1,289





527





1,598





4,439





4,697

Lease abandonment costs





1,857





672





579





4,350





2,073

Yard closure costs related to consolidating operations

















2,961





Other non-recurring charges





347





1,622





(248)





1,969





(173)

Foreign currency gain, net





(45)





(13)





(5)





(39)





(273)

Adjusted EBITDA



$

10,235



$

(4,660)



$

28,830



$

20,905



$

182,732

The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:





Three months ended,



Year Ended December 31

(unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



2020



2019

Gross (loss) profit by segment































Water services



$

(9,646)



$

(13,233)



$

7,570



$

(33,726)



$

93,242

Water infrastructure





4,091





(3,207)





4,892





(1,789)





28,966

Oilfield chemicals





2,316





(430)





9,222





6,990





29,414

Other





(703)





(30)





126





(740)





(2,882)

As reported gross (loss) profit





(3,942)





(16,900)





21,810





(29,265)





148,740

































Plus depreciation and amortization































Water services





13,833





14,888





18,960





61,758





80,664

Water infrastructure





6,992





6,556





7,094





27,599





25,665

Oilfield chemicals





2,408





2,433





2,131





9,443





8,766

Other





















1,714

Total depreciation and amortization





23,233





23,877





28,185





98,800





116,809

































Gross profit before D&A



$

19,291



$

6,977



$

49,995



$

69,535



$

265,549

































Gross profit (loss) before D&A by segment































Water services





4,187





1,655





26,530





28,032





173,906

Water infrastructure





11,083





3,349





11,986





25,810





54,631

Oilfield chemicals





4,724





2,003





11,353





16,433





38,180

Other





(703)





(30)





126





(740)





(1,168)

Total gross profit before D&A



$

19,291



$

6,977



$

49,995



$

69,535



$

265,549

































Gross margin before D&A by segment































Water services





7.0%





3.0%





17.3%





8.8%





22.5%

Water infrastructure





30.7%





20.7%





22.9%





20.6%





24.7%

Oilfield chemicals





12.7%





6.6%





16.0%





10.3%





14.2%

Other





n/a





n/a





n/a





n/a





(4.0)%

Total gross margin before D&A





14.5%





6.9%





18.1%





11.5%





20.6%

 

