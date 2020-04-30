MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, net operating revenues increased 6.8% to $1,414.6 million, compared to $1,324.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 15.2% to $128.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $111.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 32.1% to $70.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $53.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. For both the first quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $7.2 million and $6.5 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.1% to $187.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $170.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.40 on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.30 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.37 on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.27 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the gains on sales of businesses and their related tax effects for both of the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table VI of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table VII of this release.
Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Company Overview
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2020, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,753 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 523 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 9.4% to $500.5 million, compared to $457.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 21.3% to $88.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $73.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 17.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 16.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 17.8% to $182.0 million, compared to $154.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 49.5% to $38.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $25.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.2% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 16.7% for the same quarter, prior year. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $2.8 million. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 3.4% to $255.2 million, compared to $246.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $27.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $29.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 10.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 11.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Concentra Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 0.6% to $398.5 million, compared to $396.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $61.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $66.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 15.4% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 16.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations
The broader implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Select Medical's results of operations and overall financial performance remain uncertain. Select Medical is a healthcare service provider that provides patient care services in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Select Medical has provided certain additional performance metrics to assist readers in understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted each of its segments during the one month ended March 31, 2020, including its (i) net operating revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the two months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019, (ii) net operating revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the one month ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, (iii) net operating revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and (iv) certain operating statistics for each of the aforementioned periods.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment. Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals are a key part of the inpatient hospital continuum of care. Both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") and Congress acted to temporarily suspend certain regulations concerning length of stay requirements, which impact Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals, in order to facilitate the transfer of patients from general acute care hospitals. This was done in order to expand hospital bed capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. As COVID-19 has spread in the general acute care hospitals in many markets where it operates, Select Medical has admitted patients with COVID-19 and has faced the challenging task of treating them while attempting to protect its patients and staff members who do not have COVID-19. The hospitals have followed CDC guidelines, directives and recommendations with regard to the use of personal protective equipment and the isolation and treatment of patients with COVID-19. The pandemic has caused, and will continue to cause, disruptions in Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals, which include, in some cases, the addition or reduction of beds, the creation of isolated units and spaces, temporary increases or restrictions on admissions, the incurrence of additional costs, staff illnesses, and the increased use of contract clinical labor.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals receive most of their admissions from general acute care hospitals. Both CMS and Congress acted to temporarily suspend certain regulations that govern admissions into rehabilitation hospitals to facilitate the transfer of patients from general acute care hospitals and critical illness recovery hospitals. This was done in order to expand hospital bed capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. As COVID-19 has spread in the general acute care hospitals in many markets where it operates, Select Medical has admitted patients with COVID-19 and has faced the challenging task of treating them while attempting to protect its patients and staff members who do not have COVID-19. The hospitals have followed CDC guidelines, directives and recommendations with regard to the use of personal protective equipment and the isolation and treatment of patients with COVID-19. The pandemic has caused, and will continue to cause, disruptions in Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals, which include, in some cases, the addition or reduction of beds, the creation of isolated units and spaces, temporary restrictions on admissions, the incurrence of additional costs, staff illnesses, and the increased use of contract clinical labor. Additionally, elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities have been suspended which is reducing the need for inpatient rehabilitation services.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment. Beginning in mid-March, hospitals and other facilities began to suspend elective surgeries. Additionally, state governments in the areas experiencing the most significant growth of COVID-19 infections began implementing mandatory closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, restrictions on individual activities outside of the home, restrictions on travel, and closures of schools. These actions continued to expand throughout March and by the end of March, most states implemented significant restrictions on businesses and individuals. The suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities and the reduction of physician office visits combined with recommendations of social distancing and the other items noted above have had significant effects on patient visit volumes. As a result, Select Medical has temporarily consolidated the operations of some of its clinics by transferring staff and patients.
Concentra Segment. Beginning in mid-March, state governments in the areas experiencing the most significant growth of COVID-19 infections began implementing mandatory closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses. These actions have continued to expand throughout March. By the end of March, most states implemented significant restrictions on businesses. These actions have had significant effects on patient visit volumes as employers have furloughed workforces and temporarily ceased operations or have significantly reduced their operations. As a result, Select Medical has temporarily consolidated the operations of some of its centers by transferring staff and patients.
Select Medical provided below certain performance measures and operating statistics used by management to help illustrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Select Medical defined the pre-COVID-19 outbreak period as the two months ended February 29, 2020, and the post-COVID-19 outbreak period as the one month ended March 31, 2020. Select Medical provided prior year comparative data for the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 outbreak periods presented. The following performance measures and operating statistics should be considered in conjunction with the operating results for the full quarter ended March 31, 2020. The performance measures and operating statistics presented for the two months ended February 29, 2020 and the one month ended March 31, 2020 are, when combined, equal to the performance measures and operating statistics presented for the full quarter ended March 31, 2020. The same is true for the prior year comparative data.
Two Months Ended February
One Month Ended March
Three Months Ended March
2019
2020
%
Change
2019
2020
%
Change
2019
2020
Selected financial data:
Net operating revenues:
Critical illness recovery hospital
$
295,385
$
328,613
11.2
%
$
162,149
$
171,908
6.0
%
$
457,534
$
500,521
Rehabilitation hospital
98,695
122,363
24.0
55,863
59,656
6.8
154,558
182,019
Outpatient rehabilitation
161,758
179,163
10.8
85,147
76,086
(10.6)
246,905
255,249
Concentra
259,816
274,926
5.8
136,505
123,609
(9.4)
396,321
398,535
Other(1)
38,532
54,283
40.9
30,781
24,025
(21.9)
69,313
78,308
Total Company
$
854,186
$
959,348
12.3
%
$
470,445
$
455,284
(3.2)
%
$
1,324,631
$
1,414,632
Income (loss) from operations:
Critical illness recovery hospital
$
36,355
$
48,395
33.1
%
$
25,192
$
27,839
10.5
%
$
61,547
$
76,234
Rehabilitation hospital
11,605
22,855
96.9
7,790
8,827
13.3
19,395
31,682
Outpatient rehabilitation
12,623
18,289
44.9
9,336
1,615
(82.7)
21,959
19,904
Concentra
23,373
29,624
26.7
17,214
8,188
(52.4)
40,587
37,812
Other(1)
(22,432)
(24,868)
(10.9)
(9,332)
(12,086)
(29.5)
(31,764)
(36,954)
Total Company
$
61,524
$
94,295
53.3
%
$
50,200
$
34,383
(31.5)
%
$
111,724
$
128,678
Adjusted EBITDA:
Critical illness recovery hospital
$
44,035
$
56,648
28.6
%
$
28,963
$
31,922
10.2
%
$
72,998
$
88,570
Rehabilitation hospital
15,908
27,448
72.5
9,889
11,121
12.5
25,797
38,569
Outpatient rehabilitation
17,265
23,062
33.6
11,726
4,060
(65.4)
28,991
27,122
Concentra
40,785
45,537
11.7
25,473
15,929
(37.5)
66,258
61,466
Other(1)
(17,278)
(19,281)
(11.6)
(6,649)
(9,113)
(37.1)
(23,927)
(28,394)
Total Company
$
100,715
$
133,414
32.5
%
$
69,402
$
53,919
(22.3)
%
$
170,117
$
187,333
Adjusted EBITDA margins:
Critical illness recovery hospital
14.9
%
17.2
%
17.9
%
18.6
%
16.0
%
17.7
%
Rehabilitation hospital
16.1
22.4
17.7
18.6
16.7
21.2
Outpatient rehabilitation
10.7
12.9
13.8
5.3
11.7
10.6
Concentra
15.7
16.6
18.7
12.9
16.7
15.4
Other(1)
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
Total Company
11.8
%
13.9
%
14.8
%
11.8
%
12.8
%
13.2
%
Two Months Ended February
One Month Ended March
Three Months Ended March
2019
2020
%
Change
2019
2020
%
Change
2019
2020
Operating statistics:
Critical illness recovery hospital:
Admissions
6,303
6,427
2.0
%
3,153
3,106
(1.5)
%
9,456
9,533
Patient days
167,044
178,627
6.9
%
91,085
91,831
0.8
%
258,129
270,458
Occupancy rate
70
%
70
%
73
%
70
%
71
%
70
%
Rehabilitation hospital:
Admissions
3,758
4,412
17.4
%
2,078
1,921
(7.6)
%
5,836
6,333
Patient days
52,876
63,924
20.9
%
29,940
30,644
2.4
%
82,816
94,568
Occupancy rate
75
%
81
%
78
%
76
%
76
%
79
%
Outpatient rehabilitation:
Number of visits
1,345,617
1,496,232
11.2
%
708,866
626,433
(11.6)
%
2,054,483
2,122,665
Concentra:
Number of visits
1,904,663
1,997,810
4.9
%
1,006,944
879,585
(12.6)
%
2,911,607
2,877,395
(1)
Other includes corporate administration and shared services, as well as employee leasing services with non-consolidating subsidiaries.
N/M
Not meaningful
Stock Repurchase Program
The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2020, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Select Medical repurchased 491,559 shares at a cost of approximately $8.7 million, an average cost per share of $17.68, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through March 31, 2020, Select Medical has repurchased 38,580,908 shares at a cost of approximately $356.6 million, or $9.24 per share, which includes transaction costs.
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2019
2020
% Change
Net operating revenues
$
1,324,631
$
1,414,632
6.8
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services
1,132,092
1,200,371
6.0
General and administrative
28,677
33,831
18.0
Depreciation and amortization
52,138
51,752
(0.7)
Income from operations
111,724
128,678
15.2
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
4,366
2,588
(40.7)
Gain on sale of businesses
6,532
7,201
N/M
Interest expense
(50,811)
(46,107)
(9.3)
Income before income taxes
71,811
92,360
28.6
Income tax expense
18,467
21,912
18.7
Net income
53,344
70,448
32.1
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
12,510
17,323
38.5
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
40,834
$
53,125
30.1
%
Diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$
0.30
$
0.40
(1)
Refer to table II for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not meaningful
II. Earnings per Share
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.
The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020:
Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended
2019
2020
Net income
$
53,344
$
70,448
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
12,510
17,323
Net income attributable to Select Medical
40,834
53,125
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
1,343
1,818
Net income attributable to common shares
$
39,491
$
51,307
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
Net Income
Shares(1)
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Shares(1)
Diluted EPS
Common shares
$
39,491
130,861
$
0.30
$
51,307
129,638
$
0.40
Participating securities
1,343
4,449
$
0.30
1,818
4,594
$
0.40
Total
$
40,834
$
53,125
(1)
Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
III. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
335,882
$
73,163
Accounts receivable
762,677
816,405
Other current assets
114,433
108,462
Total Current Assets
1,212,992
998,030
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,003,986
1,014,969
Property and equipment, net
998,406
978,547
Goodwill
3,391,955
3,391,078
Identifiable intangible assets, net
409,068
405,374
Other assets
323,881
327,569
Total Assets
$
7,340,288
$
7,115,567
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Payables and accruals
$
681,163
$
613,909
Current operating lease liabilities
207,950
212,884
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
25,167
17,161
Total Current Liabilities
914,280
843,954
Non-current operating lease liabilities
852,897
860,796
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,419,943
3,553,056
Non-current deferred tax liability
148,258
158,782
Other non-current liabilities
101,334
103,783
Total Liabilities
5,436,712
5,520,371
Redeemable non-controlling interests
974,541
620,377
Total equity
929,035
974,819
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
7,340,288
$
7,115,567
IV. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(In thousands, unaudited)
2019
2020
Operating activities
Net income
$
53,344
$
70,448
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
7,872
8,479
Depreciation and amortization
52,138
51,752
Provision for bad debts
1,567
199
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(4,366)
(2,588)
Gain on sale of assets and businesses
(6,233)
(7,339)
Stock compensation expense
6,255
6,903
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
3,231
553
Deferred income taxes
(81)
9,364
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
(74,752)
(53,928)
Other current assets
(7,523)
27
Other assets
57,319
2,248
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(64,839)
(53,447)
Income taxes
17,830
11,413
Net cash provided by operating activities
41,762
44,084
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(6,120)
(6,833)
Purchases of property and equipment
(49,073)
(39,208)
Investment in businesses
(27,608)
(9,848)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
2
11,230
Net cash used in investing activities
(82,799)
(44,659)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
360,000
460,000
Payments on revolving facilities
(220,000)
(295,000)
Payments on term loans
(132,685)
(39,843)
Borrowings of other debt
8,290
6,487
Principal payments on other debt
(6,155)
(8,099)
Repurchase of common stock
—
(8,691)
Increase in overdrafts
6,050
—
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
3,425
1,679
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(5,251)
(12,474)
Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent
—
(366,203)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
13,674
(262,144)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(27,363)
(262,719)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
175,178
335,882
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
147,815
$
73,163
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$
37,199
$
67,885
Cash paid for taxes
718
1,135
V. Key Statistics
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(unaudited)
2019(g)
2020
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
97
101
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
457,534
$
500,521
9.4
%
Number of patient days(b)(c)
258,129
270,458
4.8
%
Number of admissions(b)(d)
9,456
9,533
0.8
%
Net revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$
1,759
$
1,839
4.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
72,998
$
88,570
21.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.0
%
17.7
%
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
27
29
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
154,558
$
182,019
17.8
%
Number of patient days(b)(c)
82,816
94,568
14.2
%
Number of admissions(b)(d)
5,836
6,333
8.5
%
Net revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$
1,633
$
1,732
6.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
25,797
$
38,569
49.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.7
%
21.2
%
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics – end of period(a)
1,684
1,753
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
246,905
$
255,249
3.4
%
Number of visits(b)
2,054,483
2,122,665
3.3
%
Revenue per visit(b)(f)
$
103
$
104
1.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
28,991
$
27,122
(6.4)
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.7
%
10.6
%
Concentra
Number of centers – end of period(b)
525
523
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
396,321
$
398,535
0.6
%
Number of visits(b)
2,911,607
2,877,395
(1.2)
%
Revenue per visit(b)(f)
$
124
$
123
(0.8)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
66,258
$
61,466
(7.2)
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.7
%
15.4
%
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to our hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at our hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.
(g)
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the financial results of Select Medical's reportable segments have been changed to remove the net operating revenues and expenses associated with employee leasing services provided to its non-consolidating subsidiaries. These results are now reported as part of Select Medical's other activities. Select Medical leases employees at cost to these non-consolidating subsidiaries.
VI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(In thousands, unaudited)
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
Three Months Ended
2019
2020
Net income
$
53,344
$
70,448
Income tax expense
18,467
21,912
Interest expense
50,811
46,107
Gain on sale of businesses
(6,532)
(7,201)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(4,366)
(2,588)
Income from operations
111,724
128,678
Stock compensation expense:
Included in general and administrative
4,748
5,437
Included in cost of services
1,507
1,466
Depreciation and amortization
52,138
51,752
Adjusted EBITDA
$
170,117
$
187,333
Critical illness recovery hospital
$
72,998
$
88,570
Rehabilitation hospital
25,797
38,569
Outpatient rehabilitation
28,991
27,122
Concentra
66,258
61,466
Other(a)
(23,927)
(28,394)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
170,117
$
187,333
(a)
Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.
VII. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
Per Share(a)
2020
Per Share(a)
Net income attributable to common shares(a)
$
39,491
$
0.30
$
51,307
$
0.40
Adjustments:(b)
Gain on sale of businesses
(4,545)
(0.03)
(3,652)
(0.03)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
34,946
$
0.27
$
47,655
$
0.37
(a)
Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table II.
(b)
Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.8 million and $3.4 million, respectively.