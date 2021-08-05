MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue increased 26.9% to $1,564.0 million, compared to $1,232.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 137.6% to $284.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $119.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $98.0 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $55.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 190.7% to $196.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $67.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $0.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 91.3% to $342.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $178.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $1.22 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.39 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.22 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.38 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gain on sale of businesses and its related tax effects for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue increased 17.5% to $3,110.5 million, compared to $2,647.4 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 95.8% to $486.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $248.2 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations included $114.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $55.0 million for the same period, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 141.7% to $333.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $137.9 million for the same period, prior year. Net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64.0% to $600.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $366.1 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.78 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.75 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gain on sale of businesses and its related tax effects for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.
Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations during the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.
Company Overview
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,833 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
CARES Act Provider Relief Fund
On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $100.0 billion in appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.
Select Medical recognized $98.0 million and $114.1 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Select Medical recognized $55.0 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income during both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.7% to $544.1 million, compared to $519.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $72.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $89.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 11.6% to $1,138.9 million, compared to $1,020.1 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.4% to $186.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $178.3 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 16.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 26.1% to $212.7 million, compared to $168.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 83.9% to $50.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $27.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 23.9% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 16.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 19.9% to $420.5 million, compared to $350.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 53.1% to $101.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $66.2 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 24.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 18.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 67.8% to $280.4 million, compared to $167.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $45.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA losses of $6.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 16.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to (3.8)% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 26.0% to $532.4 million, compared to $422.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased to $72.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $20.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 13.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 4.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
Concentra Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 46.1% to $456.4 million, compared to $312.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $137.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $41.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 30.0% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 13.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 23.7% to $879.2 million, compared to $710.9 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $219.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $103.0 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 24.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 14.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations during the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through October 17, 2021.
The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries which would have required outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although they have experienced temporary disruptions in their core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments have been able to expand their services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.
Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the relaxation of certain admission restrictions have contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and has been extended through December 31, 2021. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals experienced temporary declines in patient volume, beginning in March 2020, in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs, including increased contracted labor usage, as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment.
The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to our risk factors previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further discussion.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Revenue
Patient Days
Occupancy Rate
Number of Hospitals
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
(in thousands)
January
$
149,799
$
163,238
$
199,611
86,238
90,783
100,933
69
%
69
%
75
%
96
100
99
February
145,586
165,375
190,703
80,806
87,844
92,036
71
%
72
%
75
%
96
100
99
March
162,149
171,908
204,558
91,085
91,831
100,149
73
%
70
%
74
%
96
100
99
Three Months Ended March 31
$
457,534
$
500,521
$
594,872
258,129
270,458
293,118
71
%
70
%
75
%
96
100
99
April
$
156,231
$
171,445
$
185,934
88,357
90,710
91,506
70
%
71
%
70
%
99
100
99
May
156,422
178,223
183,471
89,350
95,191
93,708
69
%
72
%
70
%
99
100
99
June
148,490
169,958
174,654
85,153
90,988
87,767
68
%
71
%
68
%
99
100
99
Three Months Ended June 30
$
461,143
$
519,626
$
544,059
262,860
276,889
272,981
69
%
72
%
69
%
99
100
99
Six Months Ended June 30
$
918,677
$
1,020,147
$
1,138,931
520,989
547,347
566,099
70
%
71
%
72
%
99
100
99
Rehabilitation Hospital
Revenue
Patient Days
Occupancy Rate
Number of Hospitals
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
(in thousands)
January
$
50,615
$
61,673
$
68,297
27,434
32,111
34,404
74
%
79
%
82
%
17
19
20
February
48,080
60,690
64,202
25,442
31,813
32,178
76
%
84
%
84
%
17
19
20
March
55,863
59,656
75,305
29,940
30,644
35,857
78
%
76
%
85
%
18
19
20
Three Months Ended March 31
$
154,558
$
182,019
$
207,804
82,816
94,568
102,439
76
%
79
%
84
%
18
19
20
April
$
51,991
$
45,878
$
70,295
28,266
23,553
34,861
76
%
61
%
85
%
18
19
20
May
56,019
57,815
71,190
29,730
29,787
35,604
75
%
73
%
84
%
19
19
20
June
52,364
64,974
71,181
28,529
30,741
34,483
73
%
78
%
84
%
19
19
20
Three Months Ended June 30
$
160,374
$
168,667
$
212,666
86,525
84,081
104,948
75
%
71
%
85
%
19
19
20
Six Months Ended June 30
$
314,932
$
350,686
$
420,470
169,341
178,649
207,387
76
%
75
%
84
%
19
19
20
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Revenue
Visits
Working Days(2)
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
(in thousands)
January
$
83,185
$
90,924
$
76,763
687,007
757,171
625,964
22
22
20
February
78,573
88,239
77,063
658,610
739,061
641,942
20
20
20
March
85,147
76,086
98,135
708,866
626,433
832,248
21
22
23
Three Months Ended March 31
$
246,905
$
255,249
$
251,961
2,054,483
2,122,665
2,100,154
63
64
63
April
$
90,230
$
49,084
$
95,251
762,914
386,108
810,314
22
22
22
May
90,272
51,186
89,030
759,829
409,703
758,773
22
20
20
June
81,389
66,868
96,128
680,762
546,456
835,774
20
22
22
Three Months Ended June 30
$
261,891
$
167,138
$
280,409
2,203,505
1,342,267
2,404,861
64
64
64
Six Months Ended June 30
$
508,796
$
422,387
$
532,370
4,257,988
3,464,932
4,505,015
127
128
127
Concentra
Revenue
Visits
Working Days(2)
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
(in thousands)
January
$
133,507
$
141,236
$
127,103
985,598
1,032,069
867,793
22
22
20
February
126,309
133,690
132,349
919,065
965,741
869,910
20
20
20
March
136,505
123,609
163,388
1,006,944
879,585
1,057,871
21
22
23
Three Months Ended March 31
$
396,321
$
398,535
$
422,840
2,911,607
2,877,395
2,795,574
63
64
63
April
$
140,050
$
91,178
$
152,143
1,040,543
610,555
999,622
22
22
22
May
143,183
99,228
142,228
1,073,763
674,629
956,250
22
20
20
June
130,218
121,932
162,001
988,783
865,896
1,074,206
20
22
22
Three Months Ended June 30
$
413,451
$
312,338
$
456,372
3,103,089
2,151,080
3,030,078
64
64
64
Six Months Ended June 30
$
809,772
$
710,873
$
879,212
6,014,696
5,028,475
5,825,652
127
128
127
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented.
(2) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
Stock Repurchase Program
The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2021, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Select Medical did not repurchase shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Since the inception of the program through June 30, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 38,580,908 shares at a cost of approximately $356.6 million, or $9.24 per share, which includes transaction costs.
Dividend
On August 4, 2021, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about August 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021.
There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, our financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.
Financing Transactions
On June 2, 2021, Select Medical entered into Amendment No. 5 to its senior secured credit agreement which, among other things, increased the aggregate commitments available under its revolving credit facility from $450.0 million to $650.0 million, including a $125.0 million sublimit for the issuance of standby letters of credit.
On June 2, 2021, Concentra Inc. terminated its first lien credit agreement. The first lien credit agreement provided for commitments of $100.0 million under a revolving credit facility, which was set to mature on March 1, 2022.
Business Outlook
Select Medical is updating its business outlook for 2021 following the reporting of its second quarter 2021 results. Select Medical now expects revenue for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $970.0 million to $1.0 billion. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $2.91 to $3.08. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 is presented in table XI of this release.
Select Medical reaffirms its target compound annual growth rates, provided most recently in its May 6, 2021 press release, for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect its compound annual growth for revenue to be in the range of 4% to 6% and compound annual growth for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2021 through 2023. Select Medical continues to expect compound annual growth for earnings per common share to be in the range of 17% to 20% from 2021 through 2023.
Conference Call
Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 5819078. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.
For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, August 13, 2021. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 5819078. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.
Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2021 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:
- developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
- changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
- a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
- acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
- our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
- private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
- the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
- shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
- competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
- the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
- the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
- a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
- other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2020
2021
% Change
Revenue
$
1,232,718
$
1,564,020
26.9
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
1,082,456
1,291,448
19.3
General and administrative
33,461
35,737
6.8
Depreciation and amortization
52,271
50,954
(2.5)
Total costs and expenses
1,168,188
1,378,139
18.0
Other operating income
54,988
98,087
N/M
Income from operations
119,518
283,968
137.6
Other income and expense:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
8,324
11,809
41.9
Gain on sale of businesses
346
—
N/M
Interest expense
(37,366)
(33,888)
(9.3)
Income before income taxes
90,822
261,889
188.4
Income tax expense
23,336
65,681
181.5
Net income
67,486
196,208
190.7
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
15,836
31,314
97.7
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
51,650
$
164,894
219.3
%
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$
0.39
$
1.22
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M Not meaningful.
II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2020
2021
% Change
Revenue
$
2,647,350
$
3,110,483
17.5
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
2,282,827
2,584,897
13.2
General and administrative
67,292
71,140
5.7
Depreciation and amortization
104,023
100,574
(3.3)
Total costs and expenses
2,454,142
2,756,611
12.3
Other operating income
54,988
132,108
N/M
Income from operations
248,196
485,980
95.8
Other income and expense:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
10,912
21,728
99.1
Gain on sale of businesses
7,547
—
N/M
Interest income
—
4,749
N/M
Interest expense
(83,473)
(68,290)
(18.2)
Income before income taxes
183,182
444,167
142.5
Income tax expense
45,248
110,745
144.8
Net income
137,934
333,422
141.7
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
33,159
57,982
74.9
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
104,775
$
275,440
162.9
%
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$
0.78
$
2.04
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M Not meaningful.
III. Earnings per Share
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.
The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:
Basic and Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(in thousands)
Net income
$
67,486
$
196,208
$
137,934
$
333,422
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
15,836
31,314
33,159
57,982
Net income attributable to Select Medical
51,650
164,894
104,775
275,440
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
1,778
5,560
3,596
9,250
Net income attributable to common shares
$
49,872
$
159,334
$
101,179
$
266,190
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2021
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Common shares
$
49,872
129,319
$
0.39
$
159,334
130,396
$
1.22
Participating securities
1,778
4,610
$
0.39
5,560
4,550
$
1.22
Total
$
51,650
$
164,894
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2021
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Common shares
$
101,179
129,479
$
0.78
$
266,190
130,362
$
2.04
Participating securities
3,596
4,602
$
0.78
9,250
4,530
$
2.04
Total
$
104,775
$
275,440
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
577,061
$
803,493
Accounts receivable
896,763
931,179
Other current assets
120,176
133,498
Total Current Assets
1,594,000
1,868,170
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,032,217
1,053,331
Property and equipment, net
943,420
928,226
Goodwill
3,379,014
3,391,040
Identifiable intangible assets, net
387,541
380,302
Other assets
319,207
335,310
Total Assets
$
7,655,399
$
7,956,379
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Payables and accruals
$
800,918
$
917,181
Government advances
321,807
251,272
Unearned government assistance
82,607
4,099
Current operating lease liabilities
220,413
224,868
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
12,621
11,608
Total Current Liabilities
1,438,366
1,409,028
Non-current operating lease liabilities
875,367
893,478
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,389,398
3,386,214
Non-current deferred tax liability
132,421
123,559
Other non-current liabilities
168,703
172,656
Total Liabilities
6,004,255
5,984,935
Redeemable non-controlling interests
398,171
521,552
Total equity
1,252,973
1,449,892
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
7,655,399
$
7,956,379
V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)
2020
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
67,486
$
196,208
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
2,744
7,751
Depreciation and amortization
52,271
50,954
Provision for expected credit losses
54
145
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(8,324)
(11,809)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses
(542)
422
Stock compensation expense
6,963
7,099
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
540
552
Deferred income taxes
(12,780)
(7,426)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
67,107
28,391
Other current assets
686
(8,431)
Other assets
9,256
(12,945)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
61,726
45,288
Government advances
316,992
(73,703)
Unearned government assistance
45,505
(97,716)
Income taxes
32,330
(1,642)
Net cash provided by operating activities
642,014
123,138
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(128)
(3,767)
Purchases of property and equipment
(32,045)
(36,723)
Investment in businesses
(4,901)
(4,614)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
1,171
9,444
Net cash used in investing activities
(35,903)
(35,660)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
10,000
—
Payments on revolving facilities
(175,000)
—
Borrowings of other debt
25,000
—
Principal payments on other debt
(27,634)
(5,972)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
—
(16,876)
Repurchase of common stock
(724)
(1,610)
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
7
5,688
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(1,186)
(15,489)
Net cash used in financing activities
(169,537)
(34,259)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
436,574
53,219
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
73,163
750,274
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
509,737
$
803,493
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$
18,239
$
14,485
Cash paid for taxes
3,785
74,751
VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)
2020
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
137,934
$
333,422
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
11,223
19,384
Depreciation and amortization
104,023
100,574
Provision for expected credit losses
253
212
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(10,912)
(21,728)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses
(7,881)
494
Stock compensation expense
13,866
13,808
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
1,093
1,095
Deferred income taxes
(3,416)
(8,323)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
13,179
(31,751)
Other current assets
713
(12,856)
Other assets
11,504
(11,984)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
8,279
89,915
Government advances
316,992
(73,703)
Unearned government assistance
45,505
(78,509)
Income taxes
43,743
42,976
Net cash provided by operating activities
686,098
363,026
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(6,961)
(10,081)
Purchases of property and equipment
(71,253)
(76,442)
Investment in businesses
(14,749)
(11,185)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
12,401
9,463
Net cash used in investing activities
(80,562)
(88,245)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
470,000
—
Payments on revolving facilities
(470,000)
—
Payments on term loans
(39,843)
—
Borrowings of other debt
31,487
8,915
Principal payments on other debt
(35,733)
(15,314)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
—
(16,876)
Repurchase of common stock
(9,415)
(1,610)
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
1,686
5,688
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(13,660)
(29,152)
Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent
(366,203)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(431,681)
(48,349)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
173,855
226,432
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
335,882
577,061
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
509,737
$
803,493
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$
86,124
$
66,955
Cash paid for taxes
4,920
76,094
VII. Key Statistics
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(unaudited)
2020
2021
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
101
99
Revenue (,000)
$
519,626
$
544,059
4.7
%
Number of patient days(b)(c)
276,889
272,981
(1.4)
%
Number of admissions(b)(d)
9,167
9,026
(1.5)
%
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$
1,867
$
1,986
6.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
89,743
$
72,904
(18.8)
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.3
%
13.4
%
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
29
30
Revenue (,000)
$
168,667
$
212,666
26.1
%
Number of patient days(b)(c)
84,081
104,948
24.8
%
Number of admissions(b)(d)
5,713
7,360
28.8
%
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$
1,831
$
1,849
1.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
27,605
$
50,768
83.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.4
%
23.9
%
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics – end of period(a)
1,757
1,833
Revenue (,000)
$
167,138
$
280,409
67.8
%
Number of visits(b)(f)
1,342,267
2,404,861
79.2
%
Revenue per visit(b)(g)
$
106
$
102
(3.8)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
(6,282)
$
45,633
N/M
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(3.8)
%
16.3
%
Concentra
Number of centers – end of period(b)
522
518
Revenue (,000)
$
312,338
$
456,372
46.1
%
Number of visits(b)(f)
2,151,080
3,030,078
40.9
%
Revenue per visit(b)(g)
$
124
$
125
0.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
41,497
$
137,060
230.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13.3
%
30.0
%
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.
(g)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.
VIII. Key Statistics
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(unaudited)
2020
2021
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
101
99
Revenue (,000)
$
1,020,147
$
1,138,931
11.6
%
Number of patient days(b)(c)
547,347
566,099
3.4
%
Number of admissions(b)(d)
18,700
18,885
1.0
%
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$
1,853
$
2,006
8.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
178,313
$
186,176
4.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.5
%
16.3
%
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
29
30
Revenue (,000)
$
350,686
$
420,470
19.9
%
Number of patient days(b)(c)
178,649
207,387
16.1
%
Number of admissions(b)(d)
12,046
14,491
20.3
%
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$
1,778
$
1,851
4.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
66,174
$
101,302
53.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.9
%
24.1
%
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics – end of period(a)
1,757
1,833
Revenue (,000)
$
422,387
$
532,370
26.0
%
Number of visits(b)(f)
3,464,932
4,505,015
30.0
%
Revenue per visit(b)(g)
$
105
$
103
(1.9)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
20,840
$
71,962
245.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
4.9
%
13.5
%
Concentra
Number of centers – end of period(b)
522
518
Revenue (,000)
$
710,873
$
879,212
23.7
%
Number of visits(b)(f)
5,028,475
5,825,652
15.9
%
Revenue per visit(b)(g)
$
124
$
125
0.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
102,963
$
219,075
112.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.5
%
24.9
%
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.
(g)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.
IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net income
$
67,486
$
196,208
$
137,934
$
333,422
Income tax expense
23,336
65,681
45,248
110,745
Interest expense
37,366
33,888
83,473
68,290
Interest income
—
—
—
(4,749)
Gain on sale of businesses
(346)
—
(7,547)
—
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(8,324)
(11,809)
(10,912)
(21,728)
Income from operations
119,518
283,968
248,196
485,980
Stock compensation expense:
Included in general and administrative
5,451
5,620
10,888
11,080
Included in cost of services
1,512
1,479
2,978
2,728
Depreciation and amortization
52,271
50,954
104,023
100,574
Adjusted EBITDA
$
178,752
$
342,021
$
366,085
$
600,362
Critical illness recovery hospital(a)
$
89,743
$
72,904
$
178,313
$
186,176
Rehabilitation hospital
27,605
50,768
66,174
101,302
Outpatient rehabilitation
(6,282)
45,633
20,840
71,962
Concentra(b)
41,497
137,060
102,963
219,075
Other(c)(d)
26,189
35,656
(2,205)
21,847
Adjusted EBITDA
$
178,752
$
342,021
$
366,085
$
600,362
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
(b)
For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million. For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.8 million. The other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.
(c)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $65.8 million and $81.9 million, respectively. For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $54.2 million. The other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.
(d)
Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.
X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
Per Share(a)
2021
Per Share(a)
Net income attributable to common shares(a)
$
49,872
$
0.39
$
159,334
$
1.22
Adjustments:(b)
Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax effect of $88
(249)
(0.01)
—
—
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
49,623
$
0.38
$
159,334
$
1.22
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
Per Share(a)
2021
Per Share(a)
Net income attributable to common shares(a)
$
101,179
$
0.78
$
266,190
$
2.04
Adjustments:(b)
Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax effect of $3,507
(3,900)
(0.03)
—
—
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
97,279
$
0.75
$
266,190
$
2.04
______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.
(b)
Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.
XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
(In millions, unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2021 expectations.
Range
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
Low
High
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
394
$
417
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
94
94
Net income
488
511
Income tax expense
163
170
Interest income
(5)
(5)
Interest expense
138
138
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(43)
(43)
Income from operations
741
771
Stock compensation expense
28
28
Depreciation and amortization
201
201
Adjusted EBITDA
$
970
$
1,000
