MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select") (NYSE: SEM) has withdrawn its business outlook for calendar year 2020 previously provided in its press releases dated January 27, 2020 and February 20, 2020. Select's decision was due to the rapidly evolving developments surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic and the uncertainty of its potential impact on Select's results of operations. Select will discuss its financial results for the first quarter and the impact of the pandemic on each of its reporting segments during its earnings conference call at 9am EDT on May 1, 2020.
