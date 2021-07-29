BOWIE, Md., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, a leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract from Sourcewell. Sourcewell has over 40 years of dedicated service, helping 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through their cooperative purchasing program.
The Sourcewell Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and Related Services contract streamlines the national procurement process, helping more American and Canadian organizations install EV charging stations for fleets and employees in the next five years.
SemaConnect was awarded the contract following a rigorous proposal and review process for EVSE vendors. Public entities can now use the Sourcewell list to find SemaConnect listed as a designated charging equipment provider with top-rated customer support.
"Sourcewell is very excited about the class of quality suppliers awarded in our Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment solicitation," said Scott Carr, supplier development supervisor at Sourcewell. "With the country moving towards electric vehicles, we are confident we have strong infrastructure solutions that will meet our member's needs today, tomorrow, and well into the future. We are excited to have SemaConnect as an awarded supplier and will bring great value to our clients."
"SemaConnect is honored and excited to receive the Sourcewell preferred provider designation for EV charging solutions," said Mark Pastrone, chief operating officer at SemaConnect. "It is truly a testament to the great work our team has done delivering innovative products and partnering with our clients to meet the changing needs of the EV charging market. Especially with the Biden-Harris Administration's focus on electric vehicles, this new contract is essential to the growth and adoption of electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to power them. We look forward to providing new charging stations to Sourcewell participating agencies."
SemaConnect manufactures and distributes smart networked electric vehicle charging stations and the SemaConnect Network. The Series 6 is a 7.2kW Level 2 charging station that is designed for shared use at all commercial applications including office, university, multifamily, and public parking. The Series 7 and the Series 7 Plus, which charge at 7.2kW and 19.2kW respectively, are Level 2 charging stations for fleet applications and include SemaConnect Fleet Management. The Series 7 Plus, introduced earlier this year, is a high-powered charging station designed for medium-duty commercial fleets. With the SemaConnect Network, station owners can control access, set custom pricing, generate usage and sustainability reports, and program smart load management features. SemaConnect offers the widest variety of ways to initiate a charging session, with options to charge via SemaConnect membership, SemaConnect app, an automated phone system, or multiple third-party applications such as PlugShare and ChargeHub, making EV adoption easier in the United States and Canada.
For more information about Sourcewell and the EV Supply Equipment contract with SemaConnect, visit sourcewell-mn.gov or visit https://semaconnect.com/partners-affiliates/sourcewell/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
