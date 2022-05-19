Leading electric vehicle charging company to exhibit at conferences and trade shows in Florida, Maryland, and Michigan next week.
BOWIE, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its attendance at four conferences and expos next week: Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials' (FAPPO) 55th Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida; Marriott International's Global Residential Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida; Government Fleet magazine's Government Fleet Expo & Conference (GFX) in Detroit, Michigan; and Maryland Multi-Housing Association's (MMHA) Innovate Multifamily Education Showcase in Hanover, Maryland. SemaConnect's EV charging experts will display SemaConnect's solutions for commercial and residential use beginning on May 22.
SemaConnect offers full-service solutions for Level 2 charging stations and cloud-based station management software. The Series 6 is designed for shared use at all commercial applications including workplace, multifamily residential, public parking, and government. The Series 7 is designed for dedicated fleet use, with both 30- and 80-amp versions available today. The Series 4, SemaConnect's newest EV charging station, is designed for home use and offers integration options for fleet managers. All stations are powered by the SemaConnect Network, a cloud-based software solution that offers station owners and fleet managers top features such as:
- View live station status online
- Manage users and customize access
- Access usage and sustainability reports
- Load management-ready
- Set custom pricing for drivers (shared stations)
- Schedule charging (fleet and home stations)
- Integration with top 3rd party driver applications (shared stations)
"Electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the public sector, residential, and fleet segments is needed to support the growth in EV usage," said Stephen Carroll, vice president of marketing at SemaConnect. "We look forward to presenting our product portfolio to FAPPO, Marriott, GFX, and MMHA Innovate attendees."
For more information about SemaConnect's smart charging solutions, visit semaconnect.com.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/.
