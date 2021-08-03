PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, has recruited experienced leader A.J. Harring as their new VP of Sales, Americas. Harring will report to CEO TH Herbert, and assume management of both the sales and business development teams.
Harring brings more than 27 years of experience in IT sales, management and executive leadership to the role. He has successfully established powerful alliances and fostered long-lasting customer relationships at companies including F-Secure, Check Point, EPiSERVER, and most recently Axiomatics. With a career helping international companies expand their global footprint, Harring's experience is well suited for Semarchy as they continue to grow and gain recognition in the MDM market.
CEO TH Herbert said, "We are excited to welcome A.J. to the team. His track record is outstanding and his experience and knowledge of the industry aligned perfectly with our needs in the Americas markets. I have no doubt that we will continue our rapid growth and expansion under his leadership."
Harring will be responsible for new client acquisition as well as upsell opportunities as the Semarchy offerings continue to grow for existing clients. Having played a part in the growth story of best-in-class organizations across data security, content management, and ERP, Harring is well positioned to take the Semarchy sales team to the next level.
Harring said, "Semarchy has really put their stamp on the market in the last couple years and I am thrilled to be a part of a company that's committed to growth by investing in its people and technology. I look forward to helping the company increase revenue while also delivering reliable enterprise solutions to our clients, for both their success and ours."
About Semarchy
Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
Media Contact
Heather Scheftel, Semarchy, +44 7588714796, heather.scheftel@semarchy.com
SOURCE Semarchy