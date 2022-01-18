MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) announces the 6 teams/individual who will move on to the Semi-Finals of the National Financial Plan Competition. These undergraduate teams/individual were selected from submissions representing universities nationwide with financial service programs.
Selected to continue are:
- Davonta' Martin, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC - Dr. Patrick Payne, Assistant Professor
- Andrew Mathis, Sarah Chamberlain, Utah Valley University, Orem, UT - Dr. Luke Dean, Associate Professor
- Jacob Jackson, Schafer Heiner, Utah Valley University, Orem, UT - Dr. Luke Dean, Associate Professor
- Sam Jensen, Jakob Wagner, Utah Valley University, Orem, UT - Dr. Luke Dean, Associate Professor
- Brooke Gibson, Max Gledhill, Utah Valley University, Orem, UT - Dr. Luke Dean, Associate Professor
- Luke Payne, Madalynn Berkey, Truman State University, Kirksville, MO - Charles Boughton, Instructor
The IARFC National Financial Plan Competition is open to undergraduate university students who are enrolled in a financial services curriculum. From a fictional case narrative, the students are requested to craft a financial plan for judging progressing through various stages.
In this Semi-Finals stage, the students attend a preliminary technical meeting for an equipment check and subsequently a plan presentation time. On those days, the teams give their recommendations with accompanying PowerPoints for videotaping. These sessions will be sent to the IARFC Board of Trustees for voting for 3 Finalists.
These chosen top 3 teams will present their plans in person to the US Chapter Board during its Annual Meeting in Cincinnati, OH this April. "It's a great honor to be judging the student's submissions," relates IARFC US Chapter Board President, Rick Stanzione, RFC®. "Personally, I am encouraged when I see the enthusiasm and the detailed work presented by the teams at all stages of the Competition. They represent the future of the financial services industry who will carry on the mission of influencing the financial futures of their clients."
Detailed information on the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants and the National Financial Plan Competition can be found at http://www.iarfc.org. Corporate sponsors and individual donators are welcomed to support this next generation of financial professionals by contacting Susan Cappa at susan@iarfc.org.
