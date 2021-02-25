SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seminole PowerSports in Sanford, Florida announces the start of their Can-Am demo days happening February 26th and February 27th, 2021. Consumers are invited to participate, and test drive the new 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT's and F3 models along with the 2021 Can-Am Ryker model (600, 900 and Rally). Consumers can test drive for free and must show proof of a valid 2 or 3-wheel motorcycle license. To register to test drive consumers are asked to visit online at: https://can-am.brp.com/on-road/us/en/shows-and-events/dealer-tour/2021-can-am-spyder-rt-experience.html
Kirby Mullins, owner and general manager of Seminole PowerSports states "We are excited to have these new 2021 models on-site for consumers to test drive. There is a lot of buzz in the industry about these new models, we welcome consumers to test ride for themselves. Spots are limited to test ride, so we encourage people to register online quickly. Test ride time slots are available for both days from 9:30am – 11am EST, 11:30am – 1pm EST, 1:30pm – 3pm EST and 3:30pm – 5pm EST."
Seminole PowerSports is also offering a special savings for those who participate in the demo days. Participants can take advantage of their "Sign on the Spot" discount and Seminole PowerSports match. All RT demo riders who purchase a 2021 RT model during their demo days (2/26/21 and 2/27/21) will receive a $500.00 "Sign on the Spot" discount voucher and they will match an additional Seminole PowerSports $500.00 discount. With these special incentives, demo day participants have the opportunity to save up to $1,000.00 on a 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT.
Seminole PowerSports also has a special offer for Can-Am Ryker demo participants. All Can-Am Ryker demo riders who purchase a Ryker model (600,900 or Rally) during the Seminole PowerSports demo days (2/26/21 and 2/27/21) will receive a $250.00 "Sign on the Spot" discount voucher and they will match an additional Seminole PowerSports $250.00 discount. Demo day participants interested in purchasing a 2021 Ryker model (600,900 or Rally) will have the opportunity to save up to $500.00 with these incentives.
Mullins adds "These significant savings are for a limited time. It's a great opportunity to save some money and get the ride of your dreams. We do take trade-ins and we offer competitive financing options as well. With people still social distancing, motorcycle riding in the fresh air is one of the best ways to stay healthy."
Seminole PowerSports will be providing donuts and coffee each morning and hot dogs and soda in the afternoon to all registered demo riders. While on-site for the demo rides participants can also explore Seminole PowerSports' 44,000 square foot showroom featuring plenty of new and pre-owned inventory.
Seminole PowerSports is located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida 32771. They are minutes from Interstate 4 and the 417 toll road in Seminole County, Florida. This powersports superstore also features an on-site state of the art service center for customers needing routine maintenance, engine repair, alignment, oil and filter change, tire change and more. Service appointments can be made online at: https://www.seminolepowersports.com/schedule-a-service-appointment--xservice_request.
For more information about the Can-Am Spyder demo days or to speak with a product consultant, consumers are encouraged to call 407-322-3253.
