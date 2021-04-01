WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU Green Fund, Land Peace Foundation, BIPOC Climate Scholars Project, and U.S. Action for Climate Empowerment Coordinating Team will convene Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) scientists, organizers and funders to discuss national climate goals and priorities with Biden administration officials and federal agency representatives. The day-long BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The conversations will strengthen communication between BIPOC climate experts and government officials in advance of the Biden-Harris Leader's Climate Summit taking place on Earth Day. Topics to be discussed include BIPOC priorities for a just transition, culturally responsive climate action, and implementation of Justice 40 commitments across federal agencies. The dialogue will also introduce the community-driven U.S. framework for Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), as recommended in Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.
The virtual event is free and open to the public. Climate advocates, scholars, experts, government officials, community members working to advance just climate policy, and media are invited to watch the event on Facebook Live. Visit http://hbcugreenfund.org/bipoc_dialogues_agenda.
WHO: In addition to elected officials, speakers include:
Gina McCarthy, Whitehouse National Climate Advisor*
Shalanda Baker, Department of Energy
Mustafa Ali, National Wildfire Federation
Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund
Henry Lancaster, BIPOC Scholars Project
Richard D. Schulterbrandt Gragg, FAMU
Sherri Mitchell, Land Peace Foundation
Elizabeth Yeampierre, UPROSE
Ashindi Maxton, Donors of Color
Rhiana Gunn-Wright, Roosevelt Institute
Denise Fairchild, Emerald Cities Collective
Jacqueline Patterson, NAACP
Tara Houska, Giniw Collective
Darren Ranco, University of Maine
Pablo Mendez, University of Puerto Rico
Fatemeh Shafiei, Spelman College
Isatis M. Cintron-Rodriguez, U.S. ACE
William Spitzer, U.S. ACE Framework
Taylor Morton, We ACT
Aryanna Khan, ACE
Daniel Wildcat, Haskell Indian Nations University
Rosemary Enobakhare, EPA
Brandon Jones, National Science Foundation*
John Balbus, NHIEHS
Ko Barrett, NOAA
*Invited
WHERE: Facebook Live: https://m.facebook.com/HBCUGreenFund
WHEN: DATE: Thursday April 8, 2021 TIME: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ABOUT HBCU GREEN FUND
The HBCU Green Fund promotes investment in sustainable campus solutions, interdisciplinary sustainability curriculum development, student and faculty engagement and just climate policy with a focus on historically black colleges and universities.
ABOUT LAND PEACE FOUNDATION
The Land Peace Foundation (LPF) is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Indigenous way of Life, which includes: the protection and preservation of Indigenous land, water, religious and/or spiritual rights; proliferation of cultural and traditional practices; strengthening of kinship roles, and; preservation of ceremonial ways of being.
ABOUT BIPOC CLIMATE SCHOLARS PROJECT
The BIPOC Climate Scholars Project is established as a resource hub activating a national network of Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Asian/Pacific climate scientist and policy experts eager to advise, conduct and support research and implementation of public and private action to address climate change.
ABOUT U.S. ACTION FOR CLIMATE EMPOWERMENT COORDINATING TEAM
The ACE team promotes the alignment of climate education, workforce development, and civic engagement nationally to accelerate a just transition to a low carbon economy and coordinates multi-level participation in the development of an Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) Framework to advance the US national strategy as articulated in UNFCCC and Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.
CONTACT: Media is invited to attend. For more information email edmedia@dogonvillage.com, text: 818.613.9521, phone: 770.961.6200.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senator-ed-markey-and-representative-alma-adams-to-address-bipoc-climate-justice-dialogue-301260529.html
SOURCE HBCU Green Fund