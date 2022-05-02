SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI; B3: ASAI3) (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 02, 2022. The report can be directly accessed at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or on the Company's website (ri.assai.com.br).

Any investor or shareholder who wishes to receive a hard copy of the report, including the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, may contact the Company by phone at +55-11-3411-7950 or by email at ri.assai@assai.com.br.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact: 

Investor Relations Department 

Email: ri.assai@assai.com.br 

Telephone: +55-11-3411-7950

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sendas-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-with-the-sec-301536901.html

SOURCE Sendas Distribuidora S.A.

