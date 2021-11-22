SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced that its industry leading chat product has been integrated into Krafton's latest mobile game, PUBG: NEW STATE. The new release, which is Krafton's biggest yet with more than 55 million pre-registrations, leverages the Sendbird Chat fully managed chat platform and Unreal SDK-- the only high scale chat SDK for Unreal Engine on the market.
For PUBG: NEW STATE, Sendbird's platform powers live chat between users during gameplay and chat between players waiting in the lobby to join a game. Sendbird was selected to work with Krafton on the game because it is widely regarded as the most reliable, scalable and feature-rich chat API. Sendbird's technology enables millions of players to interact simultaneously within PUBG: NEW STATE, transforming and enriching the experience for all players.
Sendbird uses its dynamic partitioning capability to offer a world-class experience at scale by matching messages sent with what users can read in real-time, so there is a constant real-time responsive message flow regardless of volume. PUBG: NEW STATE is now live in 200 countries, making this one of the largest chat deployments in any game globally.
"PUBG: NEW STATE is the biggest release of the year for the gaming world, with tens of millions of enthusiastic players pre-registering across the globe," said Sendbird co-founder and CEO John S. Kim. "Sendbird is incredibly proud to be part of this industry-first launch. We know what a difference live chat can make in immersing people more wholly into the game and connecting them with each other."
Krafton decided to incorporate chat into its new game because the feature improves coordination and enjoyment between players during gameplay, which is a powerful retention tool. It also keeps users engaged and invested as they discuss the game while they wait to join in the lobby.
Krafton partnered with Sendbird based on its reputation as the global leader in in-app chat.
Sendbird has the only platform capable of reliably supporting extremely high volumes of gamers in a single, cohesive channel. On top of this, Sendbird uniquely stood out for its tight integration with Unreal Engine. It made it remarkably simple to incorporate chat into the game, which was an important consideration for Krafton.
"We have partnered with Sendbird to provide our fans with in-game communication that we believe they will love," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of Krafton. "Sendbird's Unreal SDK, ability to handle massive scale, and white-glove support were instrumental in making chat a reality in PUBG: New State."
PUBG: NEW STATE is now available as a free-to-play experience for gamers on both Android and iOS devices.
About Sendbird
Sendbird is the leading mobile engagement and communication platform trusted by modern digital-native companies like Reddit, DoorDash and Paytm. We allow any company to quickly and easily embed rich real-time chat, voice and video into their app to build relationships with their users and between their users. With Sendbird, businesses can improve their mobile customer engagement and conversions quickly with significantly less development effort or risk if they were to build it or maintain it themselves.
Sendbird's top global customers include DoorDash, Reddit, Yahoo! Sports, Paytm, OLA, Rally Health, Headspace, Teladoc, Accolade, Carousell, Schibsted, Virgin Mobile UAE, Dream11, Krafton, Nexon, Hinge, ServiceNow and Kookmin Bank. It is backed by ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator.
Sendbird is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Please visit https://sendbird.com for more information.
