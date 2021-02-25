FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Vice President Bryan Gilleland will retire from Frankenmuth Insurance on March 1, 2021, with 14½ years of service.
Gilleland joined Frankenmuth Insurance as the Human Resources Manager on July 5, 2006, bringing 25 years of experience in management and executive leadership. He was promoted to Vice President, Human Resources in May 2008 and Senior Vice President in February 2015, with executive responsibility for Administration, Human Resources and Marketing. Gilleland was also instrumental in advancing the organization's corporate planning activities. He is an officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Frankenmuth Insurance Foundation and serves as Chair of its Executive Committee.
In 2019, Gilleland was elected to the Board of Directors for Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company and its five subsidiaries and appointed Corporate Secretary. Following retirement, he will continue to serve on the Board as a member of the Compensation and Risk Committees.
Throughout his career, Gilleland has been involved in insurance and human resources industry activities, serving on several advisory boards for colleges and universities as well as professional organizations. Locally, he has served the Frankenmuth Noon Rotary, One Hundred Club of Saginaw County, and United Way of Saginaw County, holding positions on its Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
Gilleland holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from Russell Sage College.
Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance has been protecting individuals, families and businesses for more than 150 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice. We partner exclusively with nearly 700 independent agents to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. Headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and doing business in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is financially sound, with $1.8 billion in assets. The company has an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). For more information visit fmins.com.
