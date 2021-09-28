NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WARREN, NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH, NORTHERN NORTHAMPTON, SOUTHERN CARBON, AND SOUTHERN MONROE COUNTIES... At 840 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen and an additional 0.5 inches or so are possible. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Lehighton, East Stroudsburg, Palmerton, Bangor, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Nesquehoning, Wind Gap, Walnutport, East Bangor, and Delaware Water Gap. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 305 and 314. Northeast Extension between mile markers 67 and 83.