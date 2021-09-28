WHISTLER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sens.ai, a personalized Neurotechnology company, welcomes two new scientific advisors, Estate (Tato) Sokhadze, Ph.D. and John Mattison M.D. to its advisory team. Sens.ai has created an innovative headset and app to bring clinically-developed brain training into homes and workplaces. It is the first to democratize gamma neurofeedback, a hallmark of peak performance training, which until now, has only been available to those that could afford pricey clinics. Both Mattison and Sokhadze share Sens.ai's vision for harnessing neurotechnology to enhance mental wellness.
"At Sens.ai, we are committed to collaborating with industry experts that will help us deliver innovative and impactful neurotechnology to broader society," Paola Telfer, CEO, and founder of Sens.ai said. "We are so excited to welcome the new advisors, Dr. Sokhadze and Dr. Mattison, to the team to continue the progression at Sens.ai."
Dr. Sokhadze holds a doctorate in Human Physiology and post-doctorates in Psychopharmacology and Cognitive Neuroscience. He is a Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville, CUSHR at Clemson University, and the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Sokhadze is the President of the Foundation for Neuromodulation and Neurofeedback Research and will be acting as a Scientific Advisor for Sens.ai.
"I am excited about Sens.ai's integration of brain stimulation with heart rate variability (HRV) coherence training and neurofeedback," said Dr. Estate (Tato) Sokhadze. "What Sens.ai has been able to accomplish; combining high-fidelity EEG signals and photobiomodulation into a wearable headset is extremely impressive."
Dr. Mattison is Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) Emeritus for Kaiser Permanente as well as CMIO for Arsenal Partners. Dr. Mattison is also faculty at Singularity University Exponential Medicine, and a recognized global thought leader and speaker at the intersection of medical innovation with artificial intelligence, remote health, and data privacy. Dr. Mattison will be a Scientific and Policy Advisor to Sens.ai.
Sens.ai is looking forward to adding the expertise of Dr. Sokhadze and Dr. John Mattison to the team of now six scientific and clinical advisors; Dr. James Doty, Amy Serin, Ph.D., Sanjay Manchanda, Ph.D. and Jay Gunkleman. These appointments follow a five million Canadian dollar ($5M) private investment and proceed Sens.ai's imminent Indiegogo campaign.
About Sens.ai
Sens.ai is a personalized and adaptive brain training system designed to help individuals achieve peak performance in the comfort of their own homes. Through its innovative headset, packed with technological advancements, the system provides real-time feedback and personalized non-invasive brain stimulation. Sens.ai has the unique ability to quantify, personalize and expand mental flexibility to help awaken your genius and reach deep meditative states. For more information visit http://www.sens.ai.
