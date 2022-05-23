Net Operating Income has increased as compared to the first quarter of 2021.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentry Self Storage Management has announced operating results for the first quarter, ending on March 31st, 2022.
Key Highlights:
- Same store revenue growth of 25%, and reduced operating expenses drove net operating income (NOI) to a 29% year over year same store increase.
- Quarter over quarter, revenue grew by 5%, operating expenses reduced by 2%, and net operating income increased by 7%.
- Portfolio occupancy held steady at 91%.
- Third Party Management and Company Owned facilities portfolio includes 23 facilities containing 1.7M net rentable square feet.
- Expansion is currently in progress at three properties, one located in Boca Raton, Florida, another in Tampa, Florida, and a third in Orlando, Florida with anticipated completion dates in 2022. Sentry is also in the planning phases for three new stores. The first, located in East Boca Raton, Florida has an anticipated completion date of 2022. The second, also with an anticipated completion date in 2022 is located in Cumming, Georgia. The third, located in St. Lucie County, Florida has an anticipated opening date in early 2023.
Sentry Self Storage Management was founded in 1997 to provide the self-storage industry with state-of-the-art, consumer friendly, secure, and convenient locations throughout the United States. We offer a full spectrum of services and a wealth of experience and knowledge to deliver maximum property results. Sentry has its finger on the pulse of the industry. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.sentry-selfstorage.com or call (954) 228-4611.
Media Contact
Scott McLaughlin, Sentry Self Storage Management, 1 954-341-4940 Ext: 1, smclaughlin@sentry-selfstorage.com
